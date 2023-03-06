Daddy icon Pedro Pascal sends queer fans wild with his latest Instagram post

The Last Of Us and Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal has caused a stir online by posting images of the rainbow flag to Instagram. No-one’s entirely sure what it means but most are taking it as a sign of allyship.

Pascal—currently the internet’s favorite daddy—posted three images of the Progress Flag variation of the rainbow flag. It includes stripes to represent trans folks and the Black and Brown communities. One of the images also had trans flags.

Pascal’s accompanying caption came from Bob Dylan: “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA”

That Pascal is a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights is not a surprise. The 47-year-old has a trans sister, Lux Pascal, and has previously spoken out in support of her. He is also aware that he has quite a following among gay audiences.

In recent weeks, The Last Of Us has faced some criticism for featuring LGBTQ+ characters. Episode 3, in particular, focussed largely on a love story between two men. One of the show’s lead characters is also depicted having same-sex attraction.

Pascal’s Last Of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey, identifies as nonbinary and has said she doesn’t care what pronouns people use for her. Ramsey has previously addressed criticism of the queer characters on the show, saying anyone upset will just “have to get used to it.”

Is Pascal’s latest Instagram his way of saying the same thing?

Ramsey was among those to comment beneath the post, saying, “Love love love.” She also posted a string of Pride flags: “🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️”

Actor Matt Bomer posted other emojis (“❤️🙌❤️”), as did Gal Gadot (“🙌❤️🙌”).

Pascal’s sister, Lux, also shared the posting to her Instagram stories.

Everyone’s favorite daddy

Online, others had thirstier reactions.

*changes name to “in the wind” — Mark MacKillop (@mark_mackillop) March 5, 2023

so he can top me — sebas (@sebasneedy) March 5, 2023

While some were just confused.

me searching for the meaning of this message pic.twitter.com/TbD6rv0RSV — 🧣 (@corneil_ri) March 5, 2023

But mainly, it prompted a lot of love.

Idk how anyone could hate Pedro. He is honestly one of the most wholesome, caring, and loveable people in the industry. — Maul (@BasedLegoMaul) March 5, 2023

Anyway, here’s a clip of Pascal being asked if he prefers to be called the “Mandadolorian” or “Dadalorian” from a recent BBC interview.

‘Dadalorian’ or ‘Mandadlorian’…which does Pedro Pascal prefer? 👀 Screen Time with @AliPlumb | Listen on BBC Sounds 🎧 https://t.co/AVcBZUImps pic.twitter.com/FQsrq2Jr8F — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) March 6, 2023

