Being her dad’s least favorite finally pays off for Tiffany Trump

Sometimes being the least favorite child has its perks.

Tiffany Trump is likely heaving a deep sigh of relief this week upon learning that, unlike her three older siblings, she is not a person of interest in the House’s investigation of the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

This week, the House select committee tasked with investigating the deadly riot issued a laundry list of record requests seeking White House communications between ex-President Donald Trump, his family, and his top officials in the lead-up to the insurrection.

Among the individuals the committee is interested in are the ex-POTUS and his wife, Melania, as well as Don Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric and his wife Lara, and Ivanka and her husband Jared, plus all the other usual suspects, like Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and Roger Stone.

Not included on the list is Donald Trump’s forgotten fourth child, Tiffany.

Congratulations to Tiffany Trump https://t.co/va6UcNegbz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2021

Vanity Fair reports:

Though she may have heard the phrase “all Trump’s…children except Tiffany” many times growing up and been upset, this time it’s objectively great news! She might have wished her father had made it to her dance recitals, and sure, it probably stung the times he ignored her calls, but if distance from him means not being implicated in his crimes, she should be thanking God for all the times he accidentally approached her in the lobby of Trump Tower and said, “What’s your name again?”

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Tiffany being left out… again…

Tiffany Trump when she didn’t see her name on this list pic.twitter.com/pXiq0pyBvY — Ace Panda (@AcePanda83) August 26, 2021

Poor Tiffany Trump is right now frantically calling climber Ric Grenell to see if they can get on this guest list https://t.co/DJj1G1umiO — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) August 25, 2021

I’m starting to think she might be the ‘smart’ one. — Kim (@KimsyWhimsy79) August 25, 2021

Who is this Tiffany you speak of? — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) August 25, 2021

The fact that the Jan 6th commission requested the phone records of all of Trump’s adult children ‘except Tiffany’ is some funny sh*t. She even got left out of the insurrection-Sad. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) August 25, 2021

It’s finally good to be Tiffany trump — diane (@pinohatestrump) August 25, 2021

Thankfully Tiffany Trump was giving a speech to the LGBTQ+ community. Which was great for Tiff, but not so great for the LGBTQ+ community. — StayAtHomeBrad (@brad_stay) August 25, 2021

Played her cards juuuuust right and she will inherit all! Ahhh, but what about her younger brother.😬 — Mudbug lover! (@LoveMudbug) August 25, 2021

In addition to looking at White House communications, the committee is seeking records linked with the attack and the runup to that day’s violence from the Justice Department, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Counterterrorism Center.