Dad’s reaction to “Drag Race” & Billy Eichner’s very last nerve

If Michelle Visage can go off on Twitter, then you can go off on TikTok! Here’s some fresh content to get you started this week.
This guy named Robert shared his list.
@kuwkatiecomment ur fav mine is “used ass”🥰 ##lgbtq ##fyp ##FallGuysMoments ##FamilyRecipe ##HereForRMHC ##whenwewereyounger♬ original sound – Dallas
Billy Eichner met his match.
@nameawomanwell that escalated quickly♬ original sound – On The Street
Adrian Shaw spilled the tea.
@adrian_levels_upTops just don’t understand #gay #gaysoftiktok #gaytiktok #tops #bottom #lgbtq🏳️🌈 #fyp♬ BGC Drama Effect – whozmanzzz
Apple announced some new gay emojis.
@joshhelfgottstill no Bisexual Flag🤡 Follow for Gay News🏳️🌈♬ Funky Town – 70s Hits
The gym-spiration came through.
@lamarshredzThe song ight but 👁👃🏽👁 …. purrrrrr #fyp #gay #lgbtq #lgbt #homo #PepsiHalftimeChallenge♬ Up – Cardi B
Paolo Dalnay declared the most “overused drag moves.”
@itspaolodalnayDrag moves we know and.. “love” #dragqueen #dragqueensoftiktok #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #heels #dance #gay #bi #lgbt #gaytiktok #gaycomedy #gaymemes♬ Kill The Lights (with Nile Rodgers) [Audien Remix] – Alex Newell & Jess Glynne & DJ Cassidy
This wholesome Dad reacted to Drag Race.
@annabellastewartmBossy Rossy episode with Drag Dad! #rpdr #rpdrseason13 #rupaul #denali #abcd #myicon #iamthe #dramaticmoments #fyp @denalifoxx @thekandymuse♬ Моя голова винтом – kostromin
Christian Johnson covered Ancient Egyptian queerness.
@johnsoncgr##greenscreen theres still more egypt to cover so, follow me to never miss an episode! ##lgbt ##gay ##lesbian ##trans ##history ##lgbthistoryseries ##fyp♬ Super Mario 64 (Main Theme) – Tony Brattoli
Paul Dennison made it work.
@pauldennison1Give us some credit for the height difference! ##fyp ##foryou ##couplegoals♬ original sound – Casey Scharff
And Madison Morgan mingled with “Christians.”
@imthemadguyOne of my favorites✨ ##westborobaptistchurch ##CancelTheNoise ##UpTheBeat ##fyp ##fypシ ##lgbtq ##lgbt🏳️🌈 ##huntsvillealabama ##lesbiansoftiktok ##protest♬ original sound – itsbybrandon