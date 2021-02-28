Dad’s reaction to “Drag Race” & Billy Eichner’s very last nerve

If Michelle Visage can go off on Twitter, then you can go off on TikTok! Here’s some fresh content to get you started this week.

This guy named Robert shared his list.

Billy Eichner met his match.

Adrian Shaw spilled the tea.

Apple announced some new gay emojis.

The gym-spiration came through.

Paolo Dalnay declared the most “overused drag moves.”

This wholesome Dad reacted to Drag Race.

Christian Johnson covered Ancient Egyptian queerness.

Paul Dennison made it work.

And Madison Morgan mingled with “Christians.”