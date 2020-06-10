This dad’s response to his twin sons coming out is 100 percent perfect

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

Influencers Austin and Aaron Rhodes decided to kick off 2015 in a big way. The twin brothers decided to use their social media platform to come out to their father over the phone. And they recorded the entire thing.

The video, which has garnered nearly 30 million views in five years, shows the guys calling their dad in Ohio then struggling to break the news to him. When they finally do, he offers pretty much the perfect response.

Watch.