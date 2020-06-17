Daily Dose: Diana Ross & Richard Pryor sing the blues. We’re in heaven.

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Forgotten: Lady Sings the Blues

Diana Ross scored a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her turn as blues goddess Billie Holiday in this all-but-forgotten biopic from 1972. It’s a shame; though the film omits key details of Holiday’s life–like her bisexuality–Lady Sings the Blues does a very good job of condensing the story of Holiday into a 2-hour runtime. That success comes in large part from Ms. Ross, who gives a terrific performance in the lead. It helps too that she has help from a terrific supporting cast, including Billy Dee Williams (never better), Scatman Crothers and especially Richard Pryor, who hints at the career as a dramatic actor he could have had. The movie also features Holiday’s iconic music, as powerful and sumptuous as ever, re-rendered in Ross’ own voice. Lady Sings the Blues doesn’t exactly break any new ground, but that doesn’t make the film any less entertaining.

Streams on YouTube.