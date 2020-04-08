Daily Dose: We’re on the Edge. Time to send a ‘Postcard’

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The Gangbusters: Postcards from the Edge

Feel like you’re losing your mind yet? Us too. Maybe that’s why we gravitate towards Postcards from the Edge, Mike Nichols’ comedy about addiction, mental health and Hollywood, penned by the great Carrie Fisher. The semiautobiographical tale follows a young actress (Meryl Streep) forced to move in with her megastar mom (Shirley MacLaine) while struggling with drug addiction. Heartache and hilarity (more of the latter) ensue, as Fisher takes pages from her own life with her famous mom–Debbie Reynolds–and transforms them into a semiautobiographical screenplay. MacLaine has a show-stopping musical number, while Streep gives her best ever performance. Reread that sentence again–yes it’s true. Loaded with acid wit, quotable zingers and tender observations about the nature of stardom and addiction, Postcards from the Edge is perfect viewing for quarantine time…especially when on the edge of cracking up.

Streams on Amazon, VUDU, iTunes & YouTube.