Daily Dose: An erotic thriller in a world of sexual freedom

The Overlooked: Nevrland

Director Gregor Schmidinger blessed us with this film on the festival circuit last year. It’s entranced us ever since. Nevrland follows Jakob, a gay, closeted 17-year-old living with his emotionally distant father and catatonic grandfather. As his depression mounts and mental illness looms, Jakob escapes into gay dating apps, dreaming of a liberated life. When he messages handsome photographer Kristjan, Jakob’s fantasy becomes a dangerous reality. Can he handle it? Nevrland features some of the most erotic, sensual scenes in recent memory, as well as striking visuals that would hold our interest, even if the story didn’t. Fortunately, it does, courtesy of Schmidinger’s subtle writing and command of tension. Simon Frühwirth also gives a charismatic debut performance. Creepy, sexy and always interesting, Nevrland feels like a Peter Pan flight into the underworld.

Streams on Amazon, iTunes & VUDU.