Daily Dose: Matcho men in a gloriously awful musical

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The Camp Out: Can’t Stop the Music

We don’t know about you, but our total lack of a social life with our queer siblings has put a massive pall our lives. The solution: wild and very gay romp through New York on the eve of the 1980s, starring the Village People. Can’t Stop The Music takes the band and their hit tunes like “Macho Man” and “YMCA” and blends them into an old-style Hollywood musical, dramatizing the rise of the band. A very twinkish Steve Guttenberg stars as a DJ with a knack for writing music, but no singing voice. He and his roommate, the model Sam (Valerie Perrine) assemble the Village People as their ticket to stardom. Or something like that. Can’t Stop the Music isn’t a movie to watch for plot, but for the music of the Village People, and for the outrageous ridiculousness of it all. A pre-transition Caitlyn Jenner also stars in this gloriously awful campfest, best enjoyed with a tall bottle of liquor on standby.

Streams on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU & YouTube. Also available on a special edition Blu-Ray from Shout Factory.