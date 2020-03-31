Daily Dose: Peeling back the layers of ‘Tangerine’

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The Sneaker: Tangerine

In honor of Transgender Visibility Day, we offer up one of the best films in recent memory about transgender characters, and which also features a transgender cast. Released in 2015, Tangerine helped pave the way for increased transgender visibility with series like Pose and other films like A Fantastic Woman. Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor star as Sin-Dee and Alexandria, a pair of transgender prostitutes in Los Angeles. Sin-Dee has just gotten out of jail in time to learn that her pimp boyfriend has replaced her with another woman…and a cisgender woman at that. Thus begins a hilarious romp around LA as Sin-Dee goes on a rampage to find the other woman, and Alexandria prepares to perform in a Christmas cabaret act. Filmed on location in Los Angeles with iPhones, Tangerine has a gritty realism to it. At times that makes the movie even more hilarious (and it is very funny), or all the more dramatic. The film toys with the audience, at first generating some very big laughs before transitioning into a moving drama. At the center of it all, Taylor and Rodriguez give outstanding performances that signal a new era in transgender visibility–and more importantly–capability in front of the camera.

Streams on Amazon, iTunes, VUDU & YouTube.