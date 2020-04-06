Daily Dose: It’s pouring. We’re singing.

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The Gay: Singin’ in the Rain

During this whole COVID-19 pandemic, we’re having a harder and harder time keeping our spirits up. Our current antidote: the epitome of old school Hollywood musicals, Singin’ in the Rain. Perpetual hunk Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and gay icon Debbie Reynolds star in a comedy about the birth of the big-screen musical. Kelly & O’Connor play a pair of vaudeville actors who’ve taken to the big screen, while Reynolds is the young ingenue tapped to help convert their silent melodrama The Dueling Cavelier into a sound musical. Jean Hagen also as a scene stealing performance as a former silent starlet with a grating voice; Reynolds steps in to dub her. With songs by musical duo Adolph Green & Betty Comden that include “Good Morning,” “Make ‘Em Laugh,” and the iconic title number, Singin’ in the Rain is about as perfect as a Hollywood musical gets, full of effervescent fun perfect for battling coronavirus depression.

Streams on Amazon, VUDU, iTunes & YouTube.