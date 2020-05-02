Daily Dose: Quality time with a diva

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Spilled T: Whitney

Lord, how we miss Whitney Houston. The beautiful, good-humored diva with a megaphone voice still gives us chills and makes us want to jump up and dance whenever we hear her songs. That endearing love only makes her premature loss at age 48 all the more tragic.

In tribute to the life of Ms. Houston, we offer up Whitney, the outstanding 2018 documentary that shed a blinding light on the woman, her career, and her demons. Director Kevin Macdonald uses a combination of interviews, archive footage and never-before-seen home movies to reconstruct the life of the gay icon, including the participation of Houston’s mother and brothers, ex-husband Bobby Brown, friends, and business associates. The one glaring omission: the absence of Robin Crawford, Houston’s longtime confidant and sometime girlfriend. Yes, the family confirms Houston’s long-rumored bisexuality, and her long relationship with Crawford (something Crawford herself has only recently discussed). Made with love, respect and an undeniable sadness, Whitney memorializes its subject, and drives home that her loss is our loss.

Streams on Hulu & YouTube.