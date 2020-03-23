Daily Dose: The queer rockfest that brought back musical movies, just when we need to wig out

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The Origin of Love: Hedwig & the Angry Inch

One week into total lockdown, and we need comfort food. What better to dish up than John Cameron Mitchell’s seminal film about a glam rock star with some of the best music of the past 25 years. For the uninformed, Hedwig focuses on its title character (played by Mitchell), a gay boy born in East Germany at the height of the cold war. A botched sex-change leads her to America, and to rock & roll, as well as to the would-be rocker Tommy Gnosis (Michael Pitt). Love, heartache and galm rock musical numbers ensue, as Mitchell gives one of the best performances of the new century. We can’t stop finding things to love about Hedwig & the Angry Inch, which makes it exactly the kind of movie we need right now. Vermouth on the rocks strictly optional.

Streams on Hulu, iTunes, VUDU, Amazon & YouTube.