The Daily Dose: A story of gay romance and mystery in the city of dreams

The Surreal: Mulholland Dr.

Who’d have thought that David Lynch’s 2001 surrealist masterpiece would also become one of the most overlooked queer films of all time? Naomi Watts stars as Betty, a plucky blond who comes to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a star. When she crosses paths with Rita (Laura Elena Harring), a mysterious woman in trouble with a nasty case of amnesia, the two descend into a world of menace, intrigue and undeniable passion. If that plot description sounds like something out of a Nancy Drew novel–or possibly softcore porn–you’re not wrong. In truth, Mulholland Dr. has both those qualities, along with so much more. Watts gives one of the most astonishing performances of the 2000s in a lead, and in a role that affords her stunning range. The cast also boasts Justin Theroux, Ann Miller, Dan Heyda and Robert Forester, all of whom give memorable performances. The film will divide viewers completely taken off guard by its plot twists and dreamlike style, versus those that embrace them. For those that can get on board, Mulholland Dr. offers one hell of a ride, and one of the sexiest queer relationships set to film. It also pairs well with red wine, and since today is Sunday, why not just pour one?

Streams on Amazon, VUDU, YouTube & iTunes.