Daily Dose: Three gigantic gay icons at their absolute best

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.
The Towering: Giant
A Queerty reader reached out to us with a request. As a lifelong fan of Elizabeth Taylor, he lobbied for us to include one of Ms. Taylor’s films as part of our Queerantined series. In addition to her status as a Hollywood legend and two time Oscar winner, Elizabeth Taylor also championed LGBTQ rights and became one of the first and most ardent celebrity advocates for AIDS research. Taylor attributed her passion for AIDS to her longtime friendship with actor Rock Hudson, a closeted gay star who died of the disease in 1985.
With that in mind, we offer up today’s film suggestion, which happens to star both Taylor and Hudson: Giant. The film follows the relationship between two young Texas lovers, Bick and Leslie (played by Hudson and Taylor). The two fall in love, marry, have a family, and in short order, get rich. Giant chronicles the highs and lows of the lovers, as well as the racial prejudices of the time. Bick and Leslie have a multi-racial family, which puts them at odds with the rest of their community.
With a cast that also includes James Dean, Dennis Hopper, Mercedes McCambridge and Sal Mineo, Giant plays like a master class in acting. Hudson and Taylor play their characters from the time they are teenagers to old age, and do so very convincingly. Moreover, the two have an undeniable chemistry that underlines the love between their characters. If nothing else, Giant proves that a gay actor can play a romantic, heterosexual lead…and that Taylor & Hudson weren’t just great stars. They were damn fine actors too.
james7
With those other gay icons, James Dean and Sal Mineo in supporting roles; one can only imagine the sneaking from trailer to trailer of the cast after a day’s shooting.
IanHunter
Apparently there was quite a bit of trailer hopping amongst the cast and crew when filming.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
No concrete proof exists James Dean was gay, ever engaged in gay sex or supported gay causes as in being sympathetic towards gay men. He is that era’s fantasy of a trailer park twink with a huge package (no one knows for sure how big he was). I say let James Dean rest in peace.
IanHunter
If you hadn’t already, you need to read “Dizzy and Jimmy” by Liz Sheridan. A great memoir of one of James “closest” friends. Just a good read.
Jared MacBride
@Sister – Nah, he’d rather have people talking about him.
stagehand1
Clearly you aren’t up on info about James Dean. I suggest you might do a bit of research! Further, it’s 2020 and being gay isn’t a slur. Lastly, by many accounts he was a pretty big jerk.
Josh447
James Dean just oozed great actor. I see Heath Ledger as much like our James Dean of this era. Both tragic and both legends in their own right.