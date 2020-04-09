Daily Dose: ‘Tiger King’ director Rebecca Chaiklin on what to watch while stuck at home

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged. Every Thursday, we bring you celebrity recommendations for what to watch from some of our favorite people.

At the moment, Rebecca Chaiklin, co-Director of Netflix‘s smash-hit series Tiger King, is holed up in her upstate New York home with her husband and son.

She confesses to Queerty that she’s spent most of her time homeschooling her son–and cleaning house. Such an ordinary schedule shocks us: Tiger King nabbed a staggering 34.3 million unique viewers in its first ten days of release, making it the second biggest debut for a Netflix show ever after the third season of Stranger Things.

For a woman riding high, Chaiklin sounds remarkably modest.

“Unfortunately I’ve done very little watching,” Chaiklin tells us before making three great recommendations exclusively for Queerty readers that she has at least started to stream or is about to. “I’ve been on endless phone calls.”

With no further ado, the one-and-only Rebecca Chaiklin’s recommendations:

“I want to finish The Pharmacist.” [A documentary series about a Lousiana man trying to learn the identity of his son’s killer]

“I want to finish Don’t F*ck With Cats.” [A docuseries about online sleuths tracking a murderer.]

“I want to see Murder Mountain.” [A true crime series about the disappearance of several cannabis growers in Northern California.]

All three titles stream now on Netflix.