Daily Dose: Two guys trying to make it in the big city. Quite literally.

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Tricky: Trick

This gay rom-com from 1999–or, the closest thing we had to one at the time–helped cement the career of actor Christian Campbell as an indie darling, and hinted at the self-deprecating comic ability Tori Spelling would show in her later career. Campbell stars as Gabriel, a frustrated composer living in New York. When his friends suggest a little sex might help with his writer’s block, he couples with Mark (John Paul Pitoc), a sexy gogo dancer from a local club. The problem: the two guys can’t find a decent place to hook up. Mishap after mishap follows, as Gabriel begins to question Mark’s motives, and the two begin to realize they may have an interest in each other beyond sex.

In the age of Grindr, there’s something undeniably quaint and sweet about Trick, possibly more so than when the movie opened to mixed reviews at Sundance. Campbell & Pitoc have adorable chemistry, and Spelling, as well as Coco Peru, have memorable supporting turns. Trick doesn’t exactly break down new barriers of cinematic storytelling, but it does tell an entertaining story. Besides, with Trick 2 in pre-production, and with most of the original cast reprising their roles for the sequel, we think now’s as good a time as any to revisit the original and get ahead of the curve.

Streams on Amazon & YouTube.