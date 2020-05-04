Daily Dose: Two guys trying to make it in the big city. Quite literally.

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.
The Tricky: Trick
This gay rom-com from 1999–or, the closest thing we had to one at the time–helped cement the career of actor Christian Campbell as an indie darling, and hinted at the self-deprecating comic ability Tori Spelling would show in her later career. Campbell stars as Gabriel, a frustrated composer living in New York. When his friends suggest a little sex might help with his writer’s block, he couples with Mark (John Paul Pitoc), a sexy gogo dancer from a local club. The problem: the two guys can’t find a decent place to hook up. Mishap after mishap follows, as Gabriel begins to question Mark’s motives, and the two begin to realize they may have an interest in each other beyond sex.
In the age of Grindr, there’s something undeniably quaint and sweet about Trick, possibly more so than when the movie opened to mixed reviews at Sundance. Campbell & Pitoc have adorable chemistry, and Spelling, as well as Coco Peru, have memorable supporting turns. Trick doesn’t exactly break down new barriers of cinematic storytelling, but it does tell an entertaining story. Besides, with Trick 2 in pre-production, and with most of the original cast reprising their roles for the sequel, we think now’s as good a time as any to revisit the original and get ahead of the curve.
Streams on Amazon & YouTube.
3 Comments
Dan Renzi
I wrote a story years ago about the most beloved queer films, as chosen by film festival directors. I specifically asked the directors to not name the “best” films, but to name their “favorites.” And “Trick” was close to the top of the list. Tori Spelling is a revelation in this movie!
Josh447
Definite icandy and well scripted and played. Definitely worth the time to watch these two make magic.
jayceecook
I adore this movie. Was a teen when it came out and had to secretly get my hands on it and watch it late at night so my Mom wouldn’t hear. LOL This was also my introduction to Miss Peru. That bathroom scene is iconic.
I never thought much of Tori Spelling when I watched 90210. Felt she was overrated. But she intrigued me in this. She took a small part and really just put her all into it. Sad that she never built on the momentum she got from this film.
They were supposed to make a sequel last year or this year. But they’ve gone radio silent after posting some reunion pics and talk of what the plot would entail. Don’t know how I feel about a part 2. The story would really have to be amazing. Not everyone call pull off a Richard Linklater “Before” sequel or trilogy.