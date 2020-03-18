Daily Dose: A wild queer musical classic of divas and drag

Welcome to Queerty’s inaugural entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house.

The OG: Hairspray

John Waters made an instant classic that somehow manages to walk the line between a family movie and outright filth…as only the Pope of Trash can. Ricki Lake makes a plucky debut in the role of Tracey Turnblad, a fat girl with her eyes on becoming the most popular girl in school. Divine gives his best performance as Tracey’s mother Edna, proving that genderblind casting can have an awesome effect in the right role. Debbie Harry, Sonny Bono, Ruth Brown, Mink Stole, Vitamin C, Jerry Stiller and Pia Zadora also star, in a campy pastiche of nostalgia and racial commentary. Besides the abundant comedy, Hairspray also features a delightful soundtrack of 60s doo-wop music. You’ll want to get up and dance.

Given the lack of access to gyms during this pandemic, that’s not a bad thing.

Streams on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon & Vudu.