Damning report paints ex-WH physician Ronny Jackson out to be a horny, drunk, pill-popping party boy

A damning review of former White House physician Ronny Jackson has just been released by the Department of Defense inspector general and it’s quite a doozy.

The report alleges that Jackson, who currently represents Texas’s 13th congressional district and opposes the Equality Act, made “sexual and denigrating” comments to female subordinates, drank on the job, popped pills, behaved in an unruly manner, and generally made life miserable for those around him.

The 37-page document was just released today and comes after a years-long investigation into Jackson’s time serving under both the Obama and Trump administrations. Investigators spoke to a total of 78 witnesses and poured over pages and pages of internal White House documents.

“Many of these witnesses described Jackson’s behavior with words and phrases such as ‘meltdowns,’ ‘yells’ for no reason,’ ‘rages,’ ‘tantrums,’ ‘lashes out,’ and ‘aggressive,’” the report reads. “These witnesses also described Jackson’s leadership style with terms such as ‘tyrant,’ ‘dictator,’ ‘control freak.’”

It adds that an “overwhelming majority of witnesses (56) … who worked with RDML Jackson from 2012 through 2018 told us they personally experienced, saw, or heard about him yelling, screaming, cursing, or belittling subordinates.”

The report also claims Jackson demanded there be a mini fridge of alcohol in his room anytime he traveled for work and, on more than one occasion, drank while on duty, which sometimes resulted in him behaving in a sexually aggressive manner toward female subordinates.

CNN reports:

On a presidential trip to Manila from April 22, 2014, to April 29, 2014, four witnesses who traveled with then-President Barack Obama and Jackson said that Jackson became intoxicated and made inappropriate comments about a female medical subordinate. A witness interviewed by the IG said that shortly after arriving in Manila, Jackson began drinking in the hotel lobby, then got into a car with a drink in his hand “to go out on the town.” Another witness said he could smell alcohol on Jackson’s breath later that evening. Back at the hotel, one of the witnesses said he saw Jackson “pounding” on the door of his female subordinate’s room. When she opened the door, Jackson said, “I need you,” and, “I need you to come to my room.”

Jackson is also accused of telling a female medical subordinate that she had “great tits” and a “nice ass” before saying he’d “like to see more of her tattoos.”

Of course, Jackson is denying everything and says the whole thing is a politically-motivated smear campaign against him for being a loyal Trump supporter.

“Democrats are using this report to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity,” he said, adding, “I have not and will not ever conduct myself in a way that undermines the sincerity with which I take my oath to my country or my constituents.”

The God-fearing “Texas values” Republican became a close ally to Trump shortly after the ex-president took office. In 2018, Trump nominated him to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, but the nomination collapsed amid allegations that Jackson was a terrible manager. Then in 2020, Trump endorsed him in his bid for Congress, which he handily won with 80% of the vote.

