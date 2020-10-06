Dan Levy isn’t happy about this kiss being censored out of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has made his displeasure known over Comedy Central India omitting a gay kiss from its promotion of the Emmy Award-winning series.

In a tweet, Levy accuses the network — a joint venture between Viacom and India’s TV18 — of censorship, evidenced by the fact that female/female and male/female kisses were shown, just not the male/male one.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” he wrote, adding: “This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message.” Levy finished with the hashtag: “#loveislove”.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Related: Dan Levy praises billboard campaign for final season of Schitt’s Creek

Levy included the video, which was shared by Comedy Central India. It’s a scene from season 5 that features a game of spin the bottle. Dustin Mulligan, who plays Alexis’ (Annie Murphy) boyfriend Ted, goes to kiss Levy’s character, but it is edited out.

Commenters were quick to chime in with the missing content:

@danjlevy maybe we should just help them out! pic.twitter.com/pjeoO1nGE6 — Mysti Dinger (@midid) October 6, 2020

It’s unclear whether the kiss was also cut from the episode’s full broadcast or just the promo material.

Related: 5 photos that mark the historic moment India legalized gay sex