Dan Levy just made a VERY serious announcement on Twitter

Second generation eyebrow-actor Dan Levy has announced his return to the small screen, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Dan posted the VERY serious news earlier today:

Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news. pic.twitter.com/PQmjx1tEPL — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 19, 2022

Aside from a voice role on a couple episodes of the animated queer spy series Q Force (may she rest in peace), he’s been largely absent from television since Schitt’s Creek. The finale of which aired in April 2020 right atop the pandemic, which factors in many of our brains as a lifetime ago.

Now, he’s set to show out on Sex Education in the Dark Academia role he deserves.

His character, Mr. Thomas Molloy, is a cult author teaching at prestigious Wallace University, the new American school that Maeve (Emma Mackey) is attending.

This isn’t the first shake-up announcement for the Sex Education cast as they make their way into their fourth season.

The cast has lost several of its numerous ensemble members over the break, including Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

In addition to its departing cast members, remaining main cast have had their share of announcements.

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, has been announced to play the first gay Doctor in Doctor Who (with Heartstopper‘s trans sweetheart Yasmin Finney at his side as Rose).

All in all, it’s setting up to be an exciting season — though between us, we were probably going to be excited no matter what Levy’s comeback project was.