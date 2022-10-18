Dan Levy just tapped this major gay star to appear in his directorial debut on Netflix

More details have emerged about Dan Levy’s directorial debut. The Schitt’s Creek star has written and will direct a movie for Netflix. It’s part of a big deal he signed with the streamer last year to produce content.

Gay actor Luke Evans is among the cast of Good Grief, the first movie in the project.

According to Variety, besides Levy himself, the cast of the bittersweet movie will include Evans (Beauty and The Beast, Nine Perfect Strangers), Ruth Negga (Passing), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven, Yesterday), Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Arnaud Valois (BPM Beats Per Minute), David Bradley (Game of Thrones and Harry Potter) and Jamael Westman (the West End’s Hamilton).

Evans shared news of the casting on his Instagram, saying: “What a dream team. So thrilled.”

According to Deadline, the movie will center on “Marc Dreyfus. He’s chosen to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self discovery.”

There is no confirmation yet on the roles the cast members are playing, or when the movie will premiere.

Levy said in a statement, “Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”