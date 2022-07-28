Dan Levy has the perfect margarita recipes for your summer sipping needs

If this week has you needing a good drink (or three), your friendly neighborhood mixologist-in-training Dan Levy is here to deliver.

Ahead of his upcoming HBOMax show The Big Brunch, the Schitt’s Creek alum has teamed with Cointreau liqueur to bring you the perfect boozy brunch beauty in three interesting flavors.

Here are Mr. Levy’s tried and true recipes!

The Original Margarita

Ingredients: 1 oz. Cointreau, 2 oz. blanco tequila, 1 oz. fresh lime juice

Directions:

1. Rim your rocks glass with salt

2. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice

3. Shake vigorously until well chilled

4. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice

5. Garnish with a lime wheel

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

Ingredients: 1 oz. Cointreau, 2 oz. blanco tequila, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, 3 coins of cucumber, 2 slices of jalapeño

Directions:

1. Muddle the cucumber coins in a shaker

2. Add remaining ingredients and ice to the shaker

3. Shake and fine strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice

4. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a few jalapeño coins

Lemon Basil Margarita

Ingredients: 1 oz. Cointreau, 1.5 oz. blanco tequila, 0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice, 0.5 oz. fresh lime juice, 6 basil leaves

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker

2. Add ice and shake until well-chilled

3. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass

4. Garnish with a lemon slice and a basil leaf

Happy sipping!