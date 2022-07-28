Dan Levy has the perfect margarita recipes for your summer sipping needs

If this week has you needing a good drink (or three), your friendly neighborhood mixologist-in-training Dan Levy is here to deliver.
Ahead of his upcoming HBOMax show The Big Brunch, the Schitt’s Creek alum has teamed with Cointreau liqueur to bring you the perfect boozy brunch beauty in three interesting flavors.
Here are Mr. Levy’s tried and true recipes!
The Original Margarita
Ingredients: 1 oz. Cointreau, 2 oz. blanco tequila, 1 oz. fresh lime juice
Directions:
1. Rim your rocks glass with salt
2. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice
3. Shake vigorously until well chilled
4. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice
5. Garnish with a lime wheel
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Ingredients: 1 oz. Cointreau, 2 oz. blanco tequila, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, 3 coins of cucumber, 2 slices of jalapeño
Directions:
1. Muddle the cucumber coins in a shaker
2. Add remaining ingredients and ice to the shaker
3. Shake and fine strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice
4. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a few jalapeño coins
Lemon Basil Margarita
Ingredients: 1 oz. Cointreau, 1.5 oz. blanco tequila, 0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice, 0.5 oz. fresh lime juice, 6 basil leaves
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker
2. Add ice and shake until well-chilled
3. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass
4. Garnish with a lemon slice and a basil leaf
Happy sipping!
Essie
I don’t drink alcohol but if Daniel Levy invited me out for “drinks” I would gladly go and just lick the glass or something. He’s just beautiful. I’m looking forward to this brunch show. He was a funny host for that Great Canadian Cooking show.
DBMC
They all sound refreshing!