Dan Levy’s mom posts heartwarming tweet about her son

**Mild spoiler alert!**

Much-loved TV show, Schitt’s Creek, came to an end last night. The finale of the sixth – and final – season aired on CBC in Canada and Pop TV.

The Canadian sitcom followed the misadventures of the once-wealthy Rose family as they try to recover after losing their fortune.

It was co-created and stars Dan Levy, who plays the gay son, David.

Levy is gay in real life. He stars in the show alongside his real-life dad, Eugene Levy. The show has included several LGBTQ storylines. This sixth season built up to the show’s finale: The wedding between David’s and his fiancé, Patrick, played by Noah Reid.

Before the show aired, Levy’s mom, Deborah Divine Levy, posted the following, beautiful message to Twitter.

“Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl. Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s ass to the curb and create a brand new one. @danjlevy ❤️❤️”

Levy was born in 1983. Among the awards won by Schitt’s Creek, Levy has won a GLAAD Media Award for helping to bring LGBTQ representation to the screen. He retweeted his mom’s tweet with a simple message of his own: “This. Love you, mom.”

Shortly later, Levy tweeted his own emotional message about his show coming to an end.

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years,” he said. “Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful. Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most.

“We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know.”

He continued, “And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, telling your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion… that is something I will never forget.

“The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something. You’ve taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently change lives. I know you have all certainly changed mine.

“Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here’s to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be.

“With so much gratitude, my best wishes, and the warmest regards, DL x”

Never seen Schitt’s Creek? If you want some comedy while in COVID-19 lockdown, now could be the perfect time to fall in love with the Rose family. As for Levy Jnr, he’s signed a three-year deal to develop new projects for Disney’s ABC Studios. Here’s hoping we see him back on our screens soon.