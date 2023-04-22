James Whiteside on chaotic Fire Island memories, running in heels & his provocative new film

Who is James Whiteside?

It depends on when you catch the decorated and über-talented performer, who spends his days as a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and his nights being, well, whoever and whatever he wants.

“Everybody’s lives are just chock full of tellable stories,” he said. “That’s very exciting to me as an artist and dance-maker.”

For most of Whiteside’s life, the stage has been his preferred creative setting. He started practicing dance at nine years old and became a professional at 17. He’s been with ABT for 10 years, and starred in some of the most well-known shows ever created: Romeo and Juliet, Othello, The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker.

But here’s the thing about the classics: there are no queer stories being told. To express himself fully, Whiteside might transform into his hip-hop alter-ego, JbDubs, or throw on his wig and makeup to become Ühu Betch, his drag persona. (Whiteside calls Ühu Betch an “irreverent nonsense queen.”

Whiteside, 38, is fascinated with the creative process. On his current podcast, “Front Row,” he speaks with other entertainers about their successes in the arts, and the psychology behind creativity.

So to return to the opening question: who is James Whiteside? He is a dancer, drag queen, pop artist, interviewer, author (his 2021 memoir offers an unfiltered look into his evolution as a gay man and complex relationship with dance); and now, director. Daytripper, his filmmaking debut, is a “lyrical modern silent film” about two men who meet and fall in love on a brilliant summer day in Fire Island.

We recently caught up with Whiteside to talk about the film, his drag persona, and Fire Island. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: First things first, what’s your craziest Fire Island memory?

WHITESIDE: Oh my gosh. There are so many memories that are not meant for public consumption. I’ve had wonderful debaucherous times out there, and also really pure and simple coffee and crossword-type times as well. It’s a beautiful place. It’s peaceful when you want it to be peaceful, and it’s chaotic when you want a chaotic evening.

Why choose Fire Island as the setting for your film?

I met my current boyfriend out at Fire Island on the beach volleyball court in the summer of 2020—height of COVID. Since my first time going out to the Pines, it’s meant so much to me, just seeing gay people. It’s heaven and it’s beautiful, and it really is a special community. So in 2021, I actually bought a house out there. I wanted to just tell a very simple gay love story that’s explicitly gay with gay people making out and doing gay things, as well as dancing. I thought what better place than the beautiful community of Fire Island?

You’ve said before that you view the world through dance. What does the world look like to you?

The film is a really good example of how I see dance in everyday situations, because I can, in my mind, make a dance work for something simple, like checking out of the grocery store, or falling in love at a prom, or whatever. There are so many opportunities to tell stories through dance.

Now, I gotta ask… What’s your secret to running on the treadmill in heels? I’m very impressed.

Thank you! I’m a ballet dancer. I have a lot of body awareness, and heels are just not that difficult for me. People are like, ‘You walk better than I do in heels.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I hope so!’ The secret is, know your body, know how to dance, know how to move.

What are your thoughts on the current political discourse around drag, and how has it impacted you as a performer?

I can speak to what drag means to me, and how it has helped me become a confident gay man. Obviously, I’m deeply disappointed and frustrated with legislation being pushed through, and blocked thankfully. But drag for me, especially in my 20s, is something that gave me a lot of confidence to just be an openly fabulous gay man. It was another way to express myself beyond the confines of classical ballet, because what I do is play a straight man in classic ballet 24/7. So especially in my more formative years, it was really important for me to have the outlet of drag and nightlife and fun and friends and beauty and craziness.

And drag allowed you to step into the gay world?

I always felt I could step into it, honestly. It’s just like, giving myself permission to be a sort of out there ‘queerdo.’ It felt really good. It was so harmless and fun. During that time, we would just, like, drink. It wasn’t like we were crazy doing coke and being insane. It was simple and beautiful. It’s just fun. Get a grip, people! Loosen up.

I would typically ask someone like you about what you do to stay in shape. But I think it would be more interesting to ask, when you’re not perfect, what do you like to do?

I eat whatever I want. I workout so much, I’m not cognizant of what I’m eating beyond enjoying every meal. I always talk about never wasting a meal. I want to enjoy every meal. And to let loose, I go out! I go dancing with my friends. I love to go to restaurants. I love to see movies. I go to movies all of the time. I go by myself. It’s not bad for me, but those are some things that keep me sane.

How are you dancing at Horsemeat Disco?

Oh my gosh! I’m just bopping around to the music. I’m happy if Diana Ross comes on, you know what I mean? I’m just another shirtless, sweaty guy.