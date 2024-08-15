Jason Williams performs to set himself free. Growing up, the North Carolina native was one of the best dancers in class, but still felt constricted.

As a man, Williams was told he had to move in particular ways, and was expected to fill certain roles. There was little room for improvisation, never mind to boogie.

Now a veteran choreographer and teacher, Williams disavows rigidity. He encourages the dancers on his show, The Jason Williams Experience, to find their own rhythm.

“Dance is my drag. I can be whatever the music calls me to be,” he said. “Growing up, you learn ‘this is the boys’ move,’ and ‘this is the girls’ move.’ Or ‘boys don’t do this.’ I remember being a kid and being like, ‘Why? I can move my hips too.'”

After three decades of dancing, Williams now moves his hips in front of audiences around the world, and next to some iconic pop divas. He’s performed with Lady Gage, Paula Abdul, Miley Cyrus and Mary J. Blige, appeared on Drag Race and been featured in more than a dozen movies.

Finally, he is free… and living his dream.

Queerty recently caught up with Williams to chat about his Drag Race experiences, rehearsals with Gaga and praying with Mary J. Blige. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: You’ve danced with so many legendary artists! Are there any stories you can share?

JASON WILLIAMS: I have so many stories! I’ll say… Paula actually just followed me on Instagram the other day! She’s great, she’s an icon. I grew up watching Janet Jackson and seeing the Laker Girls. She’s always been in my world. So to grow up, and get to work with her, and kind of know her a little bit, “It was like, ‘Woah… this is really happening.’” Same with Mary J. Blige. My sister played Mary J. Blige all the time going growing up. I knew every song by Mary J. Blige. When I got to tour with her, I was like, “This is wild! I’ve listened to you my entire life.” Mary J. Blige felt so much like home. She was my like my aunt. She would invite us to her dressing room before shows, and pray with us. I remember one time I said, “If you decide to ever open a church and be a pastor, I would be front row.” She’s so anointed, and her prayers were real. Those are some good memories!

What’s it like working with Gaga?

I did a bunch of TV performances with her. Her process is really cool. Her choreographers were very creative and very intense, as far as making sure the movement was true to [Gaga’s] energy. All of the rehearsal processes are kind of the same. You go in with the choreographer, you’re rehearsing. Then the artist comes in and looks over everything. You plug them into it, and that’s the nuance part of being a professional dancer. When the artist comes, being able to be like, “OK, you’re gonna go there? Now I have to adjust.” Helping and guiding them, because they’re usually coming in from one thing, and it’s one of their many tasks that day. Just being able to be adaptable, being able to be a leader. You have to really know the work.

A lot of the times, they don’t know you. You don’t know them. So if you have a positive attitude and positive energy, I usually end up having good moments with most artists I work with. Paula actually one time came up to me during rehearsal and said, “Jason, I like the way you talk to me.” I was like, “Great!” Because I’m like, “Hey girl, what’s up? We’re in this together. You’re an artist, too.” We’re all artists. We all second-guess ourselves, we all have our inner-saboteur rearing its ugly head. Just acknowledge that, and be like, “Boom, I got you.”

What’s one thing about being a pro dancer that people don’t know about?

It’s a very rewarding career. You just have to really have—and I say this a lot to dancers—as much as we love dance, we have to become business savvy. You are an artist, but you have to start owning the business aspect of it, and understanding how to negotiate. How to talk to management and talk to agents, and look at deals and contracts. That’s the part people don’t understand. In the grand scheme of things, dancers are on the bottom of the totem pole. So if you don’t want to get completely rolled over and taken advantage of, you have to really be able to stand your ground. People will say, “I’m just happy to be. I’m just lucky to be here,” and I’m like, “No! You are a business.”

How was your experience on Drag Race?

Those were some good times! I was on “Read U Wrote U.” I wasn’t aware that’s the most iconic performance on Drag Race. Everyone I’ve talked to you, “They’re like, ‘Oh my God! You’re in Read U Wrote U? That’s the one.” That was really cool. I did the Drag Race finale with Bob the Drag Queen and Naomi Smalls and Chuchi. I’ve performed with RuPaul a bunch. She had a game show, Gay for Pay. We were the like the Deal or No Deal girls with the boxes, but we were the boys with the boxes. During the commercial break, we were like the fly girls, dancing in and out of break.

It was an important time for me, because it was the first time I was dancing on screen as a gay man. I wasn’t trying to be anybody else. I was in sequin booty shorts. This was so liberating, and so fulfilling. More so now, there are so many opportunities. … But back then, there wasn’t a lot of space for men to dance as gay men. Those were really great opportunities, just to be liberated as an artist.

What have you been getting down to this summer?

My theme song right now is “Cold Blooded” by Rick James. I’m so old-school. I’m like, “Take me back to Disco 64, give me a good 70, 80, 90s disco funk trunk. I’m good to go.” People do think, “You know all the latest trends, or the latest songs and artists,” and I’m like, “I don’t. I really don’t!” If I hear a song, and it moves my spirit, I’ll download it. But I’m not one to jump on. I’m an against the grain kind of person. If “everyone is listening is this,” I’m just not. The nuance, the unexpected things. The newest stuff, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. I also love, “And You Don’t Stop” by Kelly Price. That came out in about 2007. I listen to records. Diana Ross is my queen. I’ll have Diana Ross playing when I make dinner. My friends are like, “You are a grandpa.” I’m like, “I am aware!”

What do you do for fun when you’re not performing?

I love to travel and explore. I’ll buy a 1-way ticket somewhere… I recently went to Amsterdam, but a 1-way. I got my hotel when I landed. I’ll just explore spaces and meet people and go out to dinner—meet people at a bar. “Show me around.” I’m also big on fashion, in a way. I’m not a fashion head, I don’t know fashion brands and houses. But especially in New York, I just like wandering around and seeing people, their interpretation of their looks. I love people whose wardrobe say something about them. I can appreciate the effort that a lot of people in New York put into their looks. I paint… I’m a full creative. I like anything creative!