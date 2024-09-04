Ezra Sosa (Photo: GLAAD)

Congratulations to Latin dance professional Ezra Sosa. The out-and-proud dancer has just landed his biggest gig. He’s set to become one of the pro dancers on season 33 of Dancing With The Stars.

It comes after he joined the show in 2021 as one of its troupe dancers (as opposed to the ones who pair up with celebrities).

Sosa, 23, shared the news in an exclusive chat yesterday with GLAAD.

He revealed that he met JoJo Siwa when she was on season 30 of the show. At the time, he wasn’t out, but she helped him to accept his sexuality.

“She knew I was in the closet. She knew I was gay. But she also knew how uncomfortable I was in my own skin.

Siwa invited him on tour.

“I went on tour with her and it was constant days where she would put makeup on my face and I would be bawling in her arms because it made me so uncomfortable. But really it was just because I was raised that that wasn’t okay for guys to wear makeup, for guys to wear glittery things, for guys to wear crop tops. She was this person starting to introduce these things into my life. And it took a very long time.”

In his own Instagram post, Sosa said, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m officially a pro on Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars! The emotions are overwhelming-this journey has been full of challenges, setbacks, and moments of doubt. But every step, every fall, has led me here.

“I’m so lucky to have the support of my family, friends, mentors, and everyone who never stopped believing in me. And to all of you who’ve cheered me on from afar, your love and support mean everything to me.”

Telling loved ones

In another posting, Sosa posted a video of him telling his sister, his mom, and good friend JoJo Siwa the news. It’s super sweet!

Early life

Sosa grew up in Utah. He attended the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, Utah, and began to dance professionally at 13. Sosa subsequently competed on America’s Got Talent and World of Dance. He and his sister Stephania became the first sibling duo to reach the Top 10 on So You Think You Can Dance.

According to GLAAD, Sosa is Dancing With The Stars’ “first Latin queer pro.”

And Sosa will be dancing with…

Good Morning America exclusively revealed this year’s celebrity contestants this morning. They include pommel horse Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, actor Eric Roberts, basketball player Dwight Howard, and Tori Spelling.

Sosa will partner with notorious, so-called “fake heiress” Anna “Delvey” Sorokin. Delvey’s life was turned into a hit, Netflix, true-life show called Inventing Anna. The scam artist was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 on Grand Larceny and theft charges. She was released in 2021 for good behavior.

A promo shot of Delvey from Dancing With The Stars reveals she’s still wearing an ankle tag. We’re guessing that’s a challenge Sosa may not have come across with any of his dance partners before!

Delvey’s participation in the show will likely prove controversial. Some social media users have already said they want to see her voted out on week one.

Anna Delvey (Photo: Andrew Eccles/Disney)