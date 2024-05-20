Image Credits: Daniel Craig via Belvedere (left), William S. Burroughs’ “Queer’ via Penguin Books (right)

While we’re still wiping up the sweat from sporty love triangle drama Challengers, director Luca Guadagnino is ready to serve his next cinematic ace: An adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer.

The man behind Call Me By Your Name directing a movie with that title? Oh, we are immediately on board!

But there are plenty of other reasons to be excited for Queer, which—according to recent reports—could be arriving to theaters sooner than you might think! With that in mind, let’s take stock of everything we know about the highly anticipated film so far…

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Queer is based on an acclaimed and controversial novel

William S. Burroughs’ “queer’ | Image Credit: Penguin Books

Written by influential Beat Generation author William S. Burroughs (Naked Lunch), Queer is a short novel—or, novella—about a man named Lee who is fighting addiction while living in Mexico City among a number of young, broke American ex-pats in the 1940s.

Self-conscious and insecure, Lee finds himself courting a recently discharged American Navy serviceman many years his junior, while also on the hunt for a transcendental drug known as Yage.

Though it was originally written in the early 1950s, Queer wouldn’t be released for a few decades, likely due in part to the “heavy homosexual content” that would’ve been deemed obscene at the time. It wasn’t until Burroughs’ previous novel, 1953’s Junkie, found belated critical success in the late ’70s that Queer was officially published in 1985.

Considered a quasi-sequel to Junkie, the novella’s protagonist is said to be a fictionalized version of the author himself. Though he wrote openly about homosexuality and male eroticism, Burroughs didn’t identify himself as a gay man, and was even twice married to women—including to Joan Vollmer, who he (allegedly) accidentally shot and killed in 1951.

Needless to say, the legacy of Queer—and Burroughs’ status as a “queer author”—remains complicated.

It was written by Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes

‘Challengers’ screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes on reuniting with Luca Guadagnino for upcoming film ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig pic.twitter.com/jMOi1nDMoH — Screen International (@Screendaily) April 11, 2024

Kuritzkes made quite a splash with his debut feature screenplay for Guadagnino’s Challengers, which earned enthusiastic praise from critics and made him one of the hottest young screenwriters in Hollywood. (Fun fact: he’s married to writer-director Celina Song, who was just nominated for her feature debut, Past Lives).

But even before Challengers‘ success, the director knew he wanted to work with Kuritzkes again. In an interview with Indiewire, the writer revealed Guadagnino had handed him a copy of Burroughs’ book while on the set of the tennis drama, asking if he’d want to adapt it for him.

“I was so completely honored and touched that Luca would trust me with this movie,” Kuritzkes shared. “And that really was a process of me trying to be a bridge between these two brilliant guys, these two brilliant artists, William S. Burroughs on the one hand and Luca on the other, and really trying to facilitate this meeting place with the two of them.”

They’ve tried to make a Queer movie before

William S. Burroughs | Photo Credit: Getty Images

This isn’t the first time someone tried to adapt the Burroughs novella. “It’s not like one of those novels that’s written for the screen or something,” Kurtizkes also told Indiewire. “It’s a pretty wild book.”

First, composer Erling Wold wrote an opera based on the story that premiered in San Francisco in 2001. Then it was announced that actor and director Steve Buscemi had been tapped to helm a feature film adaptation penned by Oren Moverman (the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated The Messenger), with Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, and Kelly MacDonald all attached to star.

Buscemi even hosted a reading of the script at the Sarasota Film Festival in 2010 with cast in attendance, though the project fell through for unknown reasons some time after that. Interestingly, Stanley Tucci read for the part of Lee at the fest—and he wouldn’t be the last straight actor to play the role…

Related* Call Me By Your Name director defends casting straight actors Development of the sequel is currently on hold due to the pandemic.

Daniel Craig will play Lee, Queer‘s troubled protagonist

Daniel Craig in the Belvedere vodka advert

In late 2022, Above The Line reported that Craig—the man formerly known as “Bond, James Bond”—was attached to star in Queer.

And Craig is no stranger to going “gay-for-pay” for a film. Notably, around the time his involvement in Queer was announced, whodunit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had revealed his Detective Benoit Blanc was gay, via a sly cameo from Hugh Grant. And then there were those hints in Skyfall that even 007 himself swung both ways!

Though he’s married to fellow actor Rachel Weisz IRL, both give off an incredibly hot and—let’s just say—”open-minded” vibe that has made them a favorite couple of thirsty gays for years now.

In other words, the thought of Craig starring in a more overtly queer project is an exciting one. Plus, it’ll be the first non-Bond-or-Blanc role for this accomplished actor since 2017, so let’s celebrate that!

Rising star Drew Starkey will play the love interest in Queer

With his recent run of films, Guadagnino has made a habit of discovering fresh, young talent and turning them into major stars. Call Me By Your Name, of course, made Timothée Chalamet a household name, and their follow-up collaboration Bones And All brought co-star Taylor Rusell to a new level of fame and acclaim. And, sure, Zendaya was already a big deal before Challengers, but that movie has made Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist the internet’s new favorite boyfriends.

Will Drew Starkey be next?

Best known as a cast member of Netflix‘ popular adventure series Outer Banks and for a supporting role in Love, Simon, Starkey seems destined for an even bigger breakout with Queer, playing Lee’s significantly younger object of obsession, Eugene Allerton, a discharged American Navyman.

According to a profile in GQ, Guadagnino was strongly considering Starkey for the role, so he decided to share the audition tape with Craig, who immediately responded, “That’s the guy.” And the rest is history.

In that same profile, Starkey called Queer “a movie magic type of film,” like “stepping into old Hollywood.” The young actor also added that, through movement rehearsals, he and Craig got to know each other “really, really quickly,” which sure piques our interest!

The supporting cast of Queer is stacked, too

Omar Apollo is rumored to be involved in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film, ‘QUEER’



Apollo was seen with Guadagnino in Rome, Italy where filming is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/YN0PZQB2lS — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) June 6, 2023

Once production began on Guadagnino’s film in Rome—standing in for 1940s Mexico City—a number of other exciting names were quietly added to Queer‘s cast.

Wes Anderson mainstay Jason Schwartzman and the great Lesley Manville (Oscar-nominated for her work in Phantom Thread) are both set for undisclosed, yet hopefully substantial supporting roles.

Meanwhile, the hunky Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf, 13 Reasons Why) is credited as “Winston Moor,” a character from the novella said to be based off of the real-life Hal Chase, who rejects Lee’s sexual advances in Mexico City.

The hilarious Drew Droege and Ariel Schulman—co-director of the Catfish documentary, which starred his older brother Nev Schulman—also make intriguing additions to the ensemble.

And, if the rumors are true, pop star Omar Apollo might even have a cameo or small part in the movie. He was spotted in Rome during production, appearing in photos with Guadagnino, and had even shaved off his usual facial hair at the time. Could it have been for a role? Or was he just experimenting with a new style while hanging out with friends?

Queer is going to be long—and headed your way soon!

Justin Kuritzkes & Luca Guadagnino | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Though production on Queer supposedly wrapped last summer, we’ve yet to hear or see any more official details from the film, despite being hotly tipped to make its bow on the festival circuit this fall, per Variety.

However, at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, World Of Reel reporter Jordan Ruimy said he spoke to an unnamed producer who has seen an early cut of the film, calling it “fantastic” and hailing Craig in the lead role, claiming he “might have delivered the performance of his career.”

Apparently, that same producer also revealed Queer clocks in at three hours, making it Guadagnino’s longest movie by far—even outpacing the director’s 152-minute remake of Suspiria! So, good thing we don’t mind staring at Daniel Craig, because we’re going to be seeing a lot of him.

And thought it was initially rumored to be part of this year’s Cannes lineup, World Of Reel now reports that Queer is headed for a world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, which is set to begin on August 2024. With that in mind U.S. theatrical release in the back half of this year—when many awards-season hopefuls debut—seems likely.

So, make your calendars, folks, because Luca Guadagnino’s Queer is almost here!

Don't forget to share: