Daniel Franzese slams Brendan Fraser’s casting in ‘The Whale’: “The world is homophobic”

I love Brendan Fraser, [so] I’m very conflicted. Seeing him get up so modest in Venice and have that moment, I was very happy for him. He’s a lovely man. And it’s great. But why? Why go up there and wear a fat suit to play a 400-lb. queer man? To finally have a chance to be in a prestige film that might be award-nominated, where stories about people who look like us are being told? That’s the dream. So when they go time and time again and cast someone like Brendan Fraser, me and the other big queer guys, we’re like, ‘What the … ?’ We can’t take it!

I would have loved to have read for [The Whale.] I mean, who knows more about being an obese queer man than an obese queer man? But I guess you can go ahead and wear a fat suit and do what you got to do and get your Oscar. We’ll just sit here, waiting.

The biggest problem we have right now in our industry is that people like me and my colleagues can’t really sell movies overseas if we are actually queer because the world is homophobic. Even if America is ready for a gay person in the lead like that, they have a hard time selling the movie overseas, so they get scared. But it’s going to take risk-takers and real trailblazers to let us cut our teeth in these roles as actors so we, too, can have a shot at a full career in Hollywood.— Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese, who recently competed on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, talking to People about Darren Aronofsky’s controversial film The Whale, in which Brendan Fraser dons a “fat suit” to play a reclusive gay teacher. Find the full interview here.