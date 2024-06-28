The UK’s first gay dating show I Kissed A Boy, hosted by pop icon Dannii Minogue, premiered overseas last year. Now, Season 1 of the hit reality show is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

In the show, Dannii welcomes ten single guys, each looking for the perfect boyfriend, to Italy to stay in a beautiful country house called the Masseria. At the villa, they get to know one another better as the singer plays cupid.

To promote the series, Dannii recorded the single “We Could Be The One,” an inspiring dance track about the joys of new relationships and being open to love. The song includes references a her 2003 album Neon Nights and its top 20 hit “I Begin To Wonder.”

Queerty caught up with her for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite musicians about the music that inspires them. Here’s what she had to say…

It’s Pride season so… What is your ultimate Pride anthem?

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross. I love how this song is a celebration. The lyrics are just so perfect. I recently saw a social post from Nile Rodgers and he describes the story behind the song idea and connecting with Diana to bring it to life.

I have been lucky enough to ride a Mardi Gras parade float in Sydney with Netflix and cast members of Orange Is The New Black. The song blasting from our speakers was “I’m Coming Out” and we sang it loud the whole way, and I still can’t get enough of this song.

What song or album are you currently obsessed with?

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter. It’s camp and one of my favourite current pop releases!

Go-to song when you want to dance:

“Free Yourself” by Jessie Ware. The beats and lyrics are sexy and strong.

Who would be your dream queer musical artist to collab with and why?

Kim Petras. The song “Malibu” is on my playlist for photoshoots. All the photographers know they get the best from me when we play this song!

Favorite music or concert documentary:

I love Tina the documentary about Tina Turner. I was so moved by her life story and all the hardships she faced. She was a real life rock chick–and you could hear it in her voice!

Go-to song when you’re feeling down and need a pick me up:

“Tintarella di Luna” by Mina. As soon as the beats kick in I am up and dancing. I found this song when I was in Italy filming I Kissed A Boy and I have no idea what she is singing (it’s in Italian which I can’t speak), but the ’60’s energy and spark of it all call to me.

Now, let’s talk about some of your songs…



Favorite song to perform live:

“This Is It.” It holds many great memories and it puts smiles on faces. I love looking at the audience, especially when they sing along.

Hardest song to perform live:

“Disremembrance.” It has big notes at the end of the song, and it’s usually at the end of my set. By then I’m squeezing out every drop of energy in my body and vocal chords.

What’s one song from your catalog that was never released as a single but should have been?

I would have loved to release “Love Fight.” It was recorded in Stockholm and it is very funny. I wrote this with my friend Savan Kotecha and we laughed so much. It is made of pure joy and a lot of fans love this one.

You have a ton of dance songs. What’s one of your dance songs that you think would also make a great ballad and why?

“Who Do You Love Now?” In its original form, it is energetic. But I think the sad lyrics could be great with a ballad production and more melancholy vocal approach. Now you have made me want to do that. (Rushing to studio to get on the mic!)

I Kissed A Boy is now available to stream on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.

