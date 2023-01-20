Danny Pintauro recalls the time Candace Cameron Bure slut shamed him then blamed him for getting HIV

I was disappointed in the way she treated me when I was on “The View.” … She basically said, “Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?” And turned on the spot to my husband and said, “Do you have unprotected sex with your husband?”



I mean, it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah. And so it’s not surprising to me that she’s taking this stance with Christmas movies that she’s gonna be involved in.



She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It’s almost like she went backwards in a way. I don’t know if that’s her brother [Kirk Cameron] or her family. I don’t know where any of that stems from, but it’s definitely disappointing.

Actor Danny Pintauro speaking to the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast about his “horrifying” experience with homophobic TV movie actress Candace Cameron Bure.