It’s definitely disappointing. If anything, it just gave me more inspiration to keep driving, keep pushing, and knowing that I’m on the right path and approaching the work the right way. So, that’s what I’m excited about…



…The audition process was extensive, and so what I walked away with that was just the artistic validation of throwing down opposite of [Phoenix] in this chemistry read… There was a moment that I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve arrived as a performer.’”

Danny Ramirez speaking to Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala about Joaquin Phoenix abruptly quitting Todd Haynes’ gay romance a week before shooting was scheduled to begin.