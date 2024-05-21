David Archuleta is living his best life on the electronic dance music circuit and is unbothered if his conservative fans have a problem with it.

The 33-year-old has come a long way since taking second place on the seventh season of American Idol exactly 16 years ago today.

We’ve never forgotten that devastating moment on May 21, 2008.

16 years ago, david archuleta lost in 'american idol' pic.twitter.com/SFZtjPr4ay — popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 20, 2024

In the years since, Archuleta’s personal journey has included coming out as queer, leaving the Mormon church, becoming a gym bro and reveling in his newfound freedom with exciting experiences that include hitting up music festivals and raves.

Over the weekend, the “Crush” singer continued on the techno circuit by attending the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas, which is considered to be the largest electronic music festival in North America.

The 3-day event featured headlining main stage performances by David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, Zedd, Alesso, Kaskade, Gryffin, and John Summit, among a long list of others on the various stages.

Archie’s circuit boy transformation went off without a hitch as he shared a shirtless slideshow showing off his musculature in giant metallic cargo pants and raver shades while dancing to the techno and dubstep beats.

His unbridled joy was palpable.

After disclosing all the positive reaction he received from “straight dudes with their girlfriends just coming up and fist bumping me saying they can tell I’ve been working hard at the gym,” Archuleta expanded how the vibe at the festival is more that it may appear on the surface.

“It looks wild because of the hard techno and crazy outfits and lights and visuals but the PLUR culture (peace, love, unity, respect) is a great standard to have for a festival and amazing to be around,” he wrote in the caption.

“It teaches you how to not be judgmental and that there are other ways of being together, finding community and being one in a moment together.”

Archuleta went on to explain how he’s garnered more self confidence from attending these festivals and has found the whole experience therapeutic “because you let out what you normally don’t get to.”

He also addressed the backlash from his more conservative fans who may not be so keen on his new outlook and interests. However, he refused to apologize for who he is.

“I know most of my audience I’ve built over the years came from when I was very reserved and conservative myself. So that’s why I I like to explain what I do. It’s not to apologize for who I am but sometimes it is a bit odd to post new experiences I’m having and where I’m at now when it’s very different from previous years and what people relate to me for before,” he added.

“It’s not what a lot of my audience expects out of me.”

And in his usual uplifting manner, Archuleta spread his love to all his fans whether or not they were down with his more jubilant extracurricular activities.

“You’re welcome to the journey to follow along but you’re also welcome to choose not to and that’s ok,” he noted. “Regardless I hope each and everyone of you can live your best life and find what makes you feel happy, understood, accepted and true to you.”

This isn’t the first time Archuleta has shared the elation he feels from attending music festivals, something he hadn’t tried until coming out of the closet and distancing from his religious upbringing.

“Going to these festivals and things that I was told were so vile and dark before, it’s actually, this really beautiful experience,” he told Paper earlier this year. “It’s so reminiscent of religion to me because you’re going into a common place, all connecting to one thing and sharing that moment with everyone. You feel this oneness together.”

When not getting his groove on at raves, Archuleta has been showing off his moves by reuniting with his Idol queen Paula Abdul.

Archuleta was one of the special guests at the 2024 Queerties Awards in March, where he performed an amazing tribute to Abdul by singing a medley of her hits.

And in April they joined forces for a euphoric dance duet for International Dance Day.

Archuleta is clearly feeling liberated and, whatever you want to label this new era, it is a pleasure to watch.

While many may have been sad 16 years ago when Archuleta “lost” American Idol, it’s evident that he’s winning now.

Check out Archuleta’s latest music video “Hell Together”, which was inspired by his mother’s decision to join him when he decided to leave the church, below:

