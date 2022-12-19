David Archuleta shares his unique gym workout and it’s quite something

Since David Archuleta announced earlier this year that he was taking a step back from the Mormon church, some followers are commenting that he seems a little bit more at ease with himself.
At the end of last week he posted a cute and sweet video demonstrating his festive gym workout. It’s basically him dancing to Ariana Grande. It ends with him punching his phone.
@davidarchieOh you know just trying another tiktok dance at the gym♬ Ariana Grande Last Christmas Showmusik Dance Remix – Showmusik Sounds
Many followers judged it cute but had thoughts about his outfit.
“Cute, but let’s get this #outandproud man some 5” shorts to welcome him officially,” said a well-liked comment on Instagram.
On TikTok, someone similarly said, “Sign this boy up for some 5” inseams, please. Basketball shorts are out ❤️”
Another person said, “I am LOVING the new and liberated David! That is all.”
One person asked Archuleta how long he’d practiced the routine.
“Like 45+ minutes tbh why you think I was punching by the end lol” Archuleta replied.
Taking a break from the church
The American Idol alum, who came out as queer in the summer of 2021, has spoken before of struggling to reconcile his religious upbringing with his sexuality.
When younger, he was engaged to three different women but broke it off each time. The last broken engagement was just a couple of months before he came out.
“I’m finally learning what it’s like to actually love myself,” Archuleta, 31, told People at the start of last month. “I feel liberated.”
On taking a break from the church, he said, “For my own mental health, I can’t keep putting myself in a place where it’s so conflicting where they say, ‘We love you so much, but at the same time, you must change who you are. Oh, you can’t? Then we’re going to ignore this problem’.”
“It hurts me because my religion was everything for me. But you get to a point where you realize there are some things not right here. I need to just live my life, because I already know I’m okay how I am.”
Archuleta has been touring a Christmas concert show in recent weeks. At the start of this month, he revealed some fans walked out at the end of a show when he used the encore to talk about his journey to self-acceptance.
“I didn’t say anything explicit or inappropriate,” he said afterward. “If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me. It’s healing. And helps me not be ashamed of who I am like I was for many years.”
I feel in love with David during his American Idol days and I am always happy seeing him living his best life.
The fact that he denied over and over again when WE ALL KNEW is ridiculous. It’s like when Ellen refused to say….I mean who is that blind? It’s Ricky Martin syndrome, but the only difference is Ricky had a major career….David never did.
@ShiningSex,
All those people were in the closet at the beginning of their careers and came out later. Why punish them for coming out? He was raised in a seriously conservative cult and was 18 when he won American Idol. You come out right away when you have that kind of an upbriging.
He’s such a cute puppy and so talented. Only wish the best for him!
you have bad taste
@Shining Sex
Your taste is in your cloaca. Look it up, trollette.
Listening to David speak. He sounds like Mathew Broderick…I wish David much happiness and your self discovery is sometimes scary yet magical at the same time…be true to you first. Everything else will follow
What a vomitous troll you are.
You’re the Karen who whined about artists ever doing anything but being dancing monkeys.
FOAD, toad!
Wow! Kudos to Cameron Scheetz: I thought your interview was very sensitively and effectively conducted. And to David Archeluta, I can only say, that if there is some Higher Power from which the universe has emerged in all its mystery and splendor, I cannot imagine that it is constrained by the pettiest prejudices and fears one finds among small-minded and uneducated people.
Who cares about him? A has been that never was.
A closet case that NOW wants us to accept him when NOTHING is going on. Girl bye!
His music was awful too.
Jealous much?????????????????
Bitter. Did he ignore you at the gym?
You certainly care about him. He lives rent-free in your head because you jump into every comment section in every post on here about him so you can say how much you don’t care. Why the obsession?
Turned you down, did he, beeyotch? ROTFLMFAO!
Boring!
He is so genuine and sincere. Very refreshing to hear. Cute too!