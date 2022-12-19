David Archuleta shares his unique gym workout and it’s quite something

Since David Archuleta announced earlier this year that he was taking a step back from the Mormon church, some followers are commenting that he seems a little bit more at ease with himself.

At the end of last week he posted a cute and sweet video demonstrating his festive gym workout. It’s basically him dancing to Ariana Grande. It ends with him punching his phone.

Many followers judged it cute but had thoughts about his outfit.

“Cute, but let’s get this #outandproud man some 5” shorts to welcome him officially,” said a well-liked comment on Instagram.

On TikTok, someone similarly said, “Sign this boy up for some 5” inseams, please. Basketball shorts are out ❤️”

Another person said, “I am LOVING the new and liberated David! That is all.”

One person asked Archuleta how long he’d practiced the routine.

“Like 45+ minutes tbh why you think I was punching by the end lol” Archuleta replied.

Taking a break from the church

The American Idol alum, who came out as queer in the summer of 2021, has spoken before of struggling to reconcile his religious upbringing with his sexuality.

When younger, he was engaged to three different women but broke it off each time. The last broken engagement was just a couple of months before he came out.

“I’m finally learning what it’s like to actually love myself,” Archuleta, 31, told People at the start of last month. “I feel liberated.”

On taking a break from the church, he said, “For my own mental health, I can’t keep putting myself in a place where it’s so conflicting where they say, ‘We love you so much, but at the same time, you must change who you are. Oh, you can’t? Then we’re going to ignore this problem’.”

“It hurts me because my religion was everything for me. But you get to a point where you realize there are some things not right here. I need to just live my life, because I already know I’m okay how I am.”

Archuleta has been touring a Christmas concert show in recent weeks. At the start of this month, he revealed some fans walked out at the end of a show when he used the encore to talk about his journey to self-acceptance.

“I didn’t say anything explicit or inappropriate,” he said afterward. “If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me. It’s healing. And helps me not be ashamed of who I am like I was for many years.”