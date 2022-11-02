David Archuleta talks about kissing a man for the first time last year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Archuleta (@davidarchie)



Who didn’t feel for David Archuleta when he revealed he was on the LGBTQ spectrum in June 2021? Raised a strict Mormon, the former American Idol finalist clearly struggled for many years to accept and embrace his sexuality.

In coming out, he said he was attracted to men and thought he might be bisexual. However, he didn’t want to adhere to any particular label.

In subsequent interviews, he talked about previously experiencing suicidal thoughts, and about how his faith meant he was still waiting for marriage before having sex.

This week, in aninterview with People, Archuleta gave an insight into how things have been for him since coming out. He now identifies as queer.

Archuleta talked about the anxiety attacks he began to experience with his fiancé in May last year. He says they were prompted by thoughts of having to be intimate with her after they wed. He called off the engagement soon after.

In fact, it was the third time he’d broken off an engagement.

“No matter how hard I tried to marry a girl, it wasn’t right. And if you talk to my exes, they’ll tell you it was rough,” Archuleta said.

“I’m sure other people who’ve been in that situation can relate. People who are queer, who’ve tried to get married just to do the ‘right’ thing, it ends up not being a very good thing, and it’s not very healthy for either participant of the relationship.”

Accepting his attraction to men

Archulete prayed for help. He says his prayers were answered, but in a way he’d not previously anticipated.

“It got to a point where I was praying, like, ‘God, if you are really there, please take this away from me because I don’t know what else to do.’ And finally, there was just a moment where my understanding of God said, ‘You need to stop asking me this. You’re not supposed to change yourself because this is how you are. You are created to be this way’.”

He says he enjoyed his first same-sex kiss last year, at the age of 30.

“It felt effortless. I was like, ‘Oh, so this is what it feels like to like someone.’”

Archuleta says that after coming out, he tried to engage with Mormon leaders about the church’s attitude toward LGBTQ people. However, it proved fruitless, leading him to step away.

“For my own mental health, I can’t keep putting myself in a place where it’s so conflicting where they say, ‘We love you so much, but at the same time, you must change who you are. Oh, you can’t? Then we’re going to ignore this problem’.”

For the sake of his own “sanity”, he has taken a step back from his religion.

“It hurts me because my religion was everything for me. But you get to a point where you realize there are some things not right here. I need to just live my life, because I already know I’m okay how I am.”