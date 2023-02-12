David Archuleta’s gains, Matteo Lane’s gay superpower, & the sweatiest gym bro

Find out what Armie Hammer has to say about selling timeshares in the Caymans, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Prince Royce rocked the yacht.
@princeroyceComenta con el emoji 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰para que @ElAlfaElJefeRD lo suelte YAAAAAAA♬ LE DOY 20 MIL – El Alfa & Prince Royce
Matteo Lane revealed his gay superpower.
@matteolane Gay superpowers? #matteolane #standup #comedу #comedian ♬ original sound – MatteoLane
Corey Hancock‘s master plan failed.
@coreyissmartlikedory I did not do this right 🫣 #broomchallenge #fyp #trend #couple ♬ original sound – CoreyIsSmartLikeDory
David Archuleta hit the gym.
@davidarchie Beast mode #ReadySetLift ♬ original sound – David Archuleta
Jena Friedman confronted a “straight pride activist.”
@jenafriedman We asked a “straight pride activist” what he thinks of gender neutral bathrooms. We’re sorry. #jenafriedman #softfocus #fyp #transgender #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Jena Friedman
Omar Apollo fell forward.
@omar.apolloI fell! 🤬🙄♬ original sound – Omar Apollo
Steve Grand changed into something more comfortable.
@grandaxis Changing into some proper #MuscleBeach attire 💪🏻💪🏻 our @grandaxis Posing Suit! Now in 8 colors! SHOP our full inventory➡️ shopGrandAxis.com (link in bio) Model / designer / owner: me! 😅@stevegrandmusic #mensswimwear #speedos #posingsuit #posingtrunks #guysinswimwear #guysinspeedos #mensfitness #fitnessguys #hunk #malemodel #fitnessmodel #gay #gaytiktok #mensbikini #mensfashion #mensswimwearstore #thiccguys #meninspeedos #thiccthighssavelives #muscleguys #bodybuilder #bodybuilding #mensphysique #malemodel #mensswimsuitmodel #SteveGrand #grandaxisguys #grandaxis ♬ original sound – GRAND-AXIS
Rudy Rigg gave props to the first-ever trans Grammy winner, Wendy Carlos.
@rainbowhistoryclass Fact check @News.com.au 📚 this is such an amazing achievement for @Kim Petras but let’s also remember the trans women who pioneered the electronic music genre, Wendy Carlos ✨ #grammys #grammys2023 #kimpetras #wendycarlos #learnontiktok #historyfacts #trans #transwoman #electronicmusic #popmusic #transgender #lgbtq #todayilearned #nowyouknow #transtiktok #transtok ♬ original sound – 🌈 Rainbow History Class 🌈
Richard Harris flicked some sweat.
@thesweatguy What has this come to 😅 #fitness #gym #sweat #trend #trending #fyp #foryoupage #popular ♬ Popular – From “Wicked” Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 – Kristin Chenoweth
And The Old Gays got ready for Rihanna Bowl.
@oldgays Team Rihanna 🏈 #superbowl ♬ Where Have You Been x The Hills – DJ L Beats
mz.sam
Oh my…Miss Archie is getting butched up. Good for her! But will never come close to Steve Grand in beauty, business and talent.
Just.my.opinion
When I think of Steve Grand, beauty, business, and talent never come to mind.