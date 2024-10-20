Hear Cyndi Lauper’s thoughts on her farewell tour and her past experience with you-know-who, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

D’Andre Wilcox noticed something about Ratatouille.

Cheyenne Jackson flaunted his furry chest.

Bonjour TikTok

Luke Tarrant got comfortable in the rain.

Life has a way of throwing challenges at us. Some of those challenges we see coming, others catch us off guard. While we can’t control everything that happens, we can control how we choose to respond. I’m still in the midst of one of the hardest trials life has presented me so far, I’m learning that real strength lies in finding peace when things aren’t going perfectly. I hope you’re managing to find some clarity amidst chaos. Lots of love to all of you gorgeous people supporting me, I appreciate you all.

Revisiting Julia Fox kind of coming out as a lesbian.

Gay WWII survivor Grandma Elli cast her vote against the next heinous dictator.

Lindsay Perrin taught the kiddos.

The way he just walks off.

David Archuleta felt himself.

Brian Jordan Alvarez danced.

The girlies commanded a presence.

And Steven had to leave.

No, its vintage John Galliano

