Life has a way of throwing challenges at us. Some of those challenges we see coming, others catch us off guard. While we can’t control everything that happens, we can control how we choose to respond. I’m still in the midst of one of the hardest trials life has presented me so far, I’m learning that real strength lies in finding peace when things aren’t going perfectly. I hope you’re managing to find some clarity amidst chaos. Lots of love to all of you gorgeous people supporting me, I appreciate you all.