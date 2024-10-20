Hear Cyndi Lauper’s thoughts on her farewell tour and her past experience with you-know-who, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
D’Andre Wilcox noticed something about Ratatouille.
@dandre.wilcox Who can queen out with me over this …? #ratatouille #gay #lgbt #queericon #queer ♬ original sound – dandrewilcox
Cheyenne Jackson flaunted his furry chest.
@mrcheyennejackson
Bonjour TikTok♬ original sound – Cheyenne Jackson
Luke Tarrant got comfortable in the rain.
Revisiting Julia Fox kind of coming out as a lesbian.
@juliafox #stitch with @emgracedawg pt.2 ♬ original sound – Julia fox
Gay WWII survivor Grandma Elli cast her vote against the next heinous dictator.
@grandmaelli Welcome to my page! Now more then ever we must have open discussion and talk to our neighbors like our life depends on it! Because well….it does. #trump #harris #democracy #MAGA #president #election #vote #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #love #campaign @Beyoncé @Taylor Swift ♬ Classical piano performance "letter to parents" – Popolony
Lindsay Perrin taught the kiddos.
@laperrin10
The way he just walks off.♬ original sound – Lindsay🏳️🌈
David Archuleta felt himself.
@r.haley_416 @David Archuleta in concert last night in Atlanta. The confidence now… seriously off the charts. 🔥🙌 – #davidarchuleta #pride #gay #fyp ♬ original sound – Ricky
Brian Jordan Alvarez danced.
@brianjordanalvarez ♬ afilmbykirk -.ᐟ
The girlies commanded a presence.
@itsrelllfool Were homeeeeee! 🥳#deploymenthomecoming #fyp #trending ♬ original sound – Elvis Lopeti
And Steven had to leave.
@stevennotstephen1
No, its vintage John Galliano♬ original sound – Stevennotstephen
