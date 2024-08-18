Experience Market Days in Chicago with 25 of the funniest, craziest & hottest tweets from this year’s festivities, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Drew Ray Tanner got ready for a shirtless scene.

@catchdrewtanner

Shirtless scenes mean nothing to me @Wattpad #bootcamp #bootcampmovie #wattpad

? Gabagool SANDWICH – Cody Tries Stuff

Amy Poehler guessed her Mean Girls screen time.

@capitalbuzz

HOW is this possible?! #amypoehler #meangirls #meangirlsedit #meangirlsmovie #meangirlsmusical #meangirlsbway #meangirlsday #mrsgeorge #reginageorge #imacoolmom #insideout #insideout2 #joyinsideout

? original sound – Capital Buzz

Tom Daley, Jack Laugher and Kyle Kothari closed out Team GB’s brat summer.

@tomdaley

BRAT SUMMER OLYMPICS ?@Noah @ANTHONY HARDING @Kyle Kothari @JackDLaugher @Jordan Houlden

? Apple – Charli xcx

Ryan Guzman combed his ‘stache.

@kennethchoi_

STACHE-tastic! #ryanguzman #oliverstark @911onABC

? Hypnotize (Instrumental) [2014 Remaster] – The Notorious B.I.G.

Uncle Ryan made an entrance.

@nycgaydad Uncle Ryan never disappoints with an entrance when it comes to his nephews and nieces. #uncles #guncles #lgbtqfamily ♬ original sound – Jose Rolon

American Airlines provided an in-flight show.

@dailytravellingideas Flight instructions just got a whole lot more interesting! Link in our bio if you want to travel the world for free using your TikTok #flightcomedy #travelhacks #funny #relatable #aviation #comedy #travel #fyp #foryoupage #viral #xyzbca #trending #pilotproblems #airlinehumor ♬ original sound – Dailytravellingideas

…and then banned a lesbian for life.

@erin_wright_ Thanks for being the worst @American Airlines #storytime #funnystory #funnyvideos #airlinetiktok #airplanestory #funny #fyp ♬ original sound – Erin Wright

David Archuleta lived his best life.

@davidarchie @HARD SUMMER 2024 🔥 #HARDSummer ♬ original sound – David Archuleta

Bách Buquen did his face in the tube.

@bachbuquen Obviously didn’t go as well but it won’t stop me, just be yourself ppl #makeupformen #makeup ♬ Guess featuring Billie Eilish – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

And Jordi Fox visited a historic toilet.

@jordifoxofficial Was a lovely toilet #georgemichael #georgemichaelcarelesswhisper #wham #outsidegeorgemichael ♬ Outside – George Michael

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated