Experience Market Days in Chicago with 25 of the funniest, craziest & hottest tweets from this year’s festivities, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Drew Ray Tanner got ready for a shirtless scene.
Amy Poehler guessed her Mean Girls screen time.
Tom Daley, Jack Laugher and Kyle Kothari closed out Team GB’s brat summer.
Ryan Guzman combed his ‘stache.
Uncle Ryan made an entrance.
@nycgaydad Uncle Ryan never disappoints with an entrance when it comes to his nephews and nieces. #uncles #guncles #lgbtqfamily ♬ original sound – Jose Rolon
American Airlines provided an in-flight show.
@dailytravellingideas Flight instructions just got a whole lot more interesting! Link in our bio if you want to travel the world for free using your TikTok #flightcomedy #travelhacks #funny #relatable #aviation #comedy #travel #fyp #foryoupage #viral #xyzbca #trending #pilotproblems #airlinehumor ♬ original sound – Dailytravellingideas
…and then banned a lesbian for life.
@erin_wright_ Thanks for being the worst @American Airlines #storytime #funnystory #funnyvideos #airlinetiktok #airplanestory #funny #fyp ♬ original sound – Erin Wright
David Archuleta lived his best life.
@davidarchie @HARD SUMMER 2024 🔥 #HARDSummer ♬ original sound – David Archuleta
Bách Buquen did his face in the tube.
@bachbuquen Obviously didn’t go as well but it won’t stop me, just be yourself ppl #makeupformen #makeup ♬ Guess featuring Billie Eilish – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
And Jordi Fox visited a historic toilet.
@jordifoxofficial Was a lovely toilet #georgemichael #georgemichaelcarelesswhisper #wham #outsidegeorgemichael ♬ Outside – George Michael