See the 22 most extraordinary and sexiest outfits from Mexico City Pride, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Courtney Thomsen‘s kids provided the entertainment.

@courtneythomsen Cruel Summer Bridge. He hits the choreography and that last note!!! @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation #cruelsummer #taylorswift #fyp ♬ original sound – Courtney Thomsen

Carter Kale and Eric balanced each other out.

@carter.kale There are two types of people in a relationship…🤦‍♂️😂🧼 #gay #couple #couplecomedy #cleaning #relaxing #boyfriend #relationships #virgo ♬ original sound – Jdawg

Rachel Dratch, Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler shut down the sidewalk.

@amypoehler

summer in the city

♬ original sound – Amy Poehler

Lilly da Barbie poured her first rainbow 🌈.

@barstoolsports Perfect 😧 @Lowering The Bar (Via:@Lilly da Barbie ♬ original sound – Barstool Sports

Jordan Dellinger nearly lost it.

@felyxvance

? original sound – Jordan

Stonewall Pioneer Mark Segal returned to The Today Show.

@todayshow

In 1973, Mark Segal crashed the #TODAYShow to protest what he deemed unfair coverage of the gay liberation movement. Nearly 50 years later, Segal revisited the TODAY studio to talk about the experience, and the role #BarbaraWalters played in the historical moment.

? original sound – TODAY Show

Spencer Clark, Mikey Graceffa and Bryan Berrios ate and left no crumbs.

@spencerclark

first time doing this dance! ? @Bryan Berrios @mikey_graceffa DC legend @Kelley Heyer

? Apple – Charli xcx

Trixie Mattel and Kelly Clarkson collaborated.

@queerty

TGIF! Did y’all catch @trixiemattel on @kellyclarksonshow?! Not only was it a mother-off, but the two have similar real-life moms about their careers. ??? | ?: @

? original sound – Queerty*

David Archuleta covered Espresso again 🥰.

@joeygerardo

@David Archuleta dancing and singing to #espresso by @Sabrina Carpenter at the @Pride Houston 365 Festival ?????? #pridemonth #pride2024 #houstonpride #pridehouston #lgbthouston #gayhouston #houstonpride2024 #davidarchuleta

? original sound – Joey Guerra

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put her foot down.

@ashleembanks I caught up with AOC to get her reaction to House Dems asking President Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. #ashleembanks #aoc #fypage #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – ashleembanks

