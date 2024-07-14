See the 22 most extraordinary and sexiest outfits from Mexico City Pride, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Courtney Thomsen‘s kids provided the entertainment.

Carter Kale and Eric balanced each other out.

Rachel Dratch, Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler shut down the sidewalk.

Lilly da Barbie poured her first rainbow 🌈.

Jordan Dellinger nearly lost it.

Stonewall Pioneer Mark Segal returned to The Today Show.

@todayshow In 1973, Mark Segal crashed the #TODAYShow to protest what he deemed unfair coverage of the gay liberation movement. Nearly 50 years later, Segal revisited the TODAY studio to talk about the experience, and the role #BarbaraWalters played in the historical moment. ? original sound – TODAY Show

Spencer Clark, Mikey Graceffa and Bryan Berrios ate and left no crumbs.

@spencerclark first time doing this dance! ? @Bryan Berrios @mikey_graceffa DC legend @Kelley Heyer ? Apple – Charli xcx

Trixie Mattel and Kelly Clarkson collaborated.

@queerty TGIF! Did y’all catch @trixiemattel on @kellyclarksonshow?! Not only was it a mother-off, but the two have similar real-life moms about their careers. ??? | ?: @ ? original sound – Queerty*

David Archuleta covered Espresso again 🥰.

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put her foot down.

