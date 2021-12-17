David Archuleta says God told him to stop asking about this one thing

–Singer, actor and former American Idol contestant David Archuleta , recalling years of struggling with his sexuality because of his devout Mormon upbringing. In an interview with the Dallas Observer, Archuleta recalls the moment he knew God told him to accept his sexuality. The singer is about to embark on a holiday concert tour, and now says he has no problem reconciling his faith with his gayness.

“I just dropped down on my knees and said, ‘God, if you’re really there, and if you really have a plan for me, please remove this from me. Please take this away from me. I just can’t deal with it anymore. It is too painful and torturous to feel this.’ And that’s when He said, ‘David, you need to stop asking me this.’ And that took me aback. I said ‘What do you mean?’ And He said, ‘You can’t change something that I intended. It doesn’t matter how many times you asked me this, I’m not going to change something that I intended for you.’”