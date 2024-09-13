TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

VERY DE-MUIR: A viral pic of David Muir’s hairy chest sparked an internet investigation. Here are the findings… [Read more]

VM-GAYS: The absolute gayest moments from the 2024 MTV VMAs. [Read more]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

SASHAY SHANTAY: Madonna’s ex, lots of skin, all the fiercest men’s looks from New York Fashion Week. 🔥 🔥 🔥 [See the lewks]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Dimitri Pavade capped off his Paralympics experience by coming out as gay. [Read more]

WALZ WINS: Tim Walz scored another viral moment, thanks to Republicans’ weird obsession with… gay penguins? 🌈 🐧 [Read more]

IT BOY: Brandon Flynn sizzled in new photoshoot and explained how 13 Reasons Why helped him turn his life around.

TREND TELLS: Who won the presidential debate? Google Trends revealed a clear answer. [Read more]

TIME OUT: Trans MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin opened up about why she’s not afraid to take a punch. [Read the full interview]

THE BOYS ARE BACK: Wilson Cruz confirmed on Instagram that a new Noah’s Arc film has already been made and should be released some time in 2025! 🤩

DOING THE DEED: Gay men in LTRs shared how often they have sex. [Read more]

NATIVE SON: 14 Black gay characters on television who broke new ground. [Read more]

OH, PIT CREW!: Turns out, this hunky Pit Crew member from Drag Race España has been sitting on a big secret… 🤫

OUR FIRST PIT CREW MEMBER QUEEN ON DRAG RACE !!!!!!



GAGGED 🤯🤯🤯 !!!!!#DragRaceES #DragRace pic.twitter.com/yIPpTH1vcm — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) September 8, 2024

Before you go, be sure to watch Chappell Roan’s epic Joan of Arc inspired performance of her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!” at the 2024 MTV VMAs.