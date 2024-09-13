TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
VERY DE-MUIR: A viral pic of David Muir’s hairy chest sparked an internet investigation. Here are the findings… [Read more]
VM-GAYS: The absolute gayest moments from the 2024 MTV VMAs. [Read more]
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
SASHAY SHANTAY: Madonna’s ex, lots of skin, all the fiercest men’s looks from New York Fashion Week. 🔥 🔥 🔥 [See the lewks]
CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Dimitri Pavade capped off his Paralympics experience by coming out as gay. [Read more]
WALZ WINS: Tim Walz scored another viral moment, thanks to Republicans’ weird obsession with… gay penguins? 🌈 🐧 [Read more]
IT BOY: Brandon Flynn sizzled in new photoshoot and explained how 13 Reasons Why helped him turn his life around.
TREND TELLS: Who won the presidential debate? Google Trends revealed a clear answer. [Read more]
TIME OUT: Trans MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin opened up about why she’s not afraid to take a punch. [Read the full interview]
THE BOYS ARE BACK: Wilson Cruz confirmed on Instagram that a new Noah’s Arc film has already been made and should be released some time in 2025! 🤩
DOING THE DEED: Gay men in LTRs shared how often they have sex. [Read more]
NATIVE SON: 14 Black gay characters on television who broke new ground. [Read more]
OH, PIT CREW!: Turns out, this hunky Pit Crew member from Drag Race España has been sitting on a big secret… 🤫
OUR FIRST PIT CREW MEMBER QUEEN ON DRAG RACE !!!!!!— KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) September 8, 2024
GAGGED 🤯🤯🤯 !!!!!#DragRaceES #DragRace pic.twitter.com/yIPpTH1vcm
Before you go, be sure to watch Chappell Roan’s epic Joan of Arc inspired performance of her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!” at the 2024 MTV VMAs.
Related*
Gus Kenworthy’s burning up, the return of ‘Noah’s Arc’ & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week
Stay in-the-know with Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up.