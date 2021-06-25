David Odyssey is here to close out Gemini season. Finally!

The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

Host Gabe González recaps the past week of queer stories including the crazy reason Stonewall is in the news this week, a gay couple in Florida who was asked to take down their pride flag, and of course, Carl Nassib.

Plus, host of the Luminaries Podcast, astrologist David Odyssey is here to talk about the end of Gemini season, Sailor Moon, and the power of tarot.

