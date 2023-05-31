Dawson Leery (a.k.a. James Van Der Beek) posts unhinged video attacking Joe Biden and the DNC

Texas transplant James Van Der Beek took to social media this week to express his extreme disappointment in his stalled career the Democratic National Committee.

The actor, who launched a thousand homosexual awakenings in the late ’90s and early ’00s playing Dawson Leery on the CW’s teen soap opera Dawson’s Creek, posted a TikTok video on Memorial Day in which he complained about the DNC’s decision to forego primary debates between President Biden and any other 2024 presidential contenders.

“I mean, what the hell? How is this a democracy?” Van Der Beek lamented. “I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president. Are you f*cking kidding me?”

He followed that up with cynical shot at Vice President Kamala Harris, adding, “There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And, if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?”

“This guy has obviously declining mental faculties,” the 46-year-old continued. “You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?”

Van Der Beek, who moved his family from California to Texas last year in search of “centering” and “grounding” and “a different kind of education” for his six children, is being celebrated by conservatives for his anti-DNC TikTok. Fox News ran a whole segment about it this morning.

Biden officially announced his reelection bid on April 25, with the DNC quickly endorsing him and saying it would not be hosting debates with any Democratic challengers, as is customary whenever an incumbent president is seeking re-election.

There are currently two other Democrats running in 2024: author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Twitter has been quick to drag Van Der Beek for his remarks. Here’s what folx are saying…

