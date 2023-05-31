Dawson Leery (a.k.a. James Van Der Beek) posts unhinged video attacking Joe Biden and the DNC

Texas transplant James Van Der Beek took to social media this week to express his extreme disappointment in
his stalled career the Democratic National Committee.
The actor, who launched a thousand homosexual awakenings in the late ’90s and early ’00s playing Dawson Leery on the CW’s teen soap opera Dawson’s Creek, posted a TikTok video on Memorial Day in which he complained about the DNC’s decision to forego primary debates between President Biden and any other 2024 presidential contenders.
“I mean, what the hell? How is this a democracy?” Van Der Beek lamented. “I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president. Are you f*cking kidding me?”
He followed that up with cynical shot at Vice President Kamala Harris, adding, “There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And, if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?”
“This guy has obviously declining mental faculties,” the 46-year-old continued. “You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?”
Van Der Beek, who moved his family from California to Texas last year in search of “centering” and “grounding” and “a different kind of education” for his six children, is being celebrated by conservatives for his anti-DNC TikTok. Fox News ran a whole segment about it this morning.
Biden officially announced his reelection bid on April 25, with the DNC quickly endorsing him and saying it would not be hosting debates with any Democratic challengers, as is customary whenever an incumbent president is seeking re-election.
There are currently two other Democrats running in 2024: author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Twitter has been quick to drag Van Der Beek for his remarks. Here’s what folx are saying…
i don't see how Biden bounces back from this— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2023
(Fox has been hammering this "story" all morning) pic.twitter.com/E4g20d9EfI
The reason James Van Der Beek is trending is because we were all absolutely right to pick Pacey and it gets truer every year.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) May 31, 2023
Dawson's Eeekkk— Atom America (@AtomAmerica) May 31, 2023
With James Van Der Beek trending on Twitter, it's really worth admiring how many people from Dawson's Creek- Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps, even Chad Michael Murray- are still noteworthy in the industry over 25 years later.— Amy may have miscalculated (@spooloflies) May 31, 2023
James Van Der Beek literally took his family from a state that would allow the ladies in his life to have rights & moved to state that makes it a crime to makes choices for themselves. He now has the nerve to complain about the DNC? He has No clue how government operates.— ⚡️PJ⚡️🌈 (@PJocky82) May 31, 2023
Fuck your feelings James Van Der Beek pic.twitter.com/Znrf2HgQGj— itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) May 31, 2023
His Dawson's Creek costar Michelle Williams has five Oscar nominations. And he has this.— michael musto (@mikeymusto) May 31, 2023
The James Van Der Beek rant really explains why Dawson was so convincing as a guy who was always pissed whenever a woman got to choose what she did.— Skolney (@Skolney79) May 31, 2023
I don't think that he's an actor anymore.— Suzanne McCain (@McCainSuzanne) May 31, 2023
James Van Der Beek proving once again why everyone loved Pacey more. pic.twitter.com/n8dSvIkbGx— gradybridges (@gradybridges) May 31, 2023
13 Comments
cuteguy
He’s trying to join Dean Cain and Scott Baio as unemployed actors who are trying to become relevant again. Look how it turned out for those other two losers. Bye Dawson. Why did they kill off Michelle Williams character? They should’ve killed Dawson
Jack
Who’s going to tell him that the RNC unanimously withdrew from the Commission on Presidential debates in April 2022. And.girl……you should have moisturized.. Like REALLY moisturized.
FreddieW
He doesn’t sound unhinged at all. In fact, if you think Biden should be re-elected at his age, I think you’re unhinged. It has nothing to do with political parties and everything to do with being human. Humans age; they enter cognitive decline; and they die. The President of the United States should be a bright, energetic, and inspiring individual, not an elderly person.
abfab
This dude is young. Vote for him.
Diplomat
That’s not Biden, that’s AI.
dbmcvey
Biden should be elected over any of the Republican alternatives. There is no reason he should debate Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy Jr. because neither of them meet polling minimums.
The front runner of the Republican party is 4 years younger but completely insane and he is saying he’ll refuse to debate as well.
abfab
Dippy, intelligence is not a subject you should be speaking on. Artificial or otherwise.
ZzBomb
Van Der Beek looks as old as Biden does at half the age. He also shouldn’t be talking about declining mental faculties when he’s also married to an anti-vaxxer.
m
Hate doesn’t age well.
dbmcvey
He looks like he’s been sleeping under a truck.
wikidBSTN
Sad-sack has-been says what??
dbmcvey
There might not be a Republican debate if Trump refuses.
I don’t see any reason Biden should debate Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy Jr.
abfab
Why should he toss his pearls before swine? She’s still out to lunch and Junior, sad to say is knitting with only one needle.