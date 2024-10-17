Image Credit: ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ Warner Bros. Television

Every third Thursday in October marks Spirit Day, where we take a stand against bullying for LGBTQ+ youth around the world.

You can usually expect some of our biggest queer stars and most outspoken allies to don their best purple attire and speak out for the community to mark the occasion. Even still, we didn’t necessarily anticipate one of our favorite Spirit Day posts this year to come from eternal Dawson’s Creek DILF “Coach” Mitch Leery, a.k.a. actor John Wesley Shipp.

Our appreciation for Shipp has been well-documented on this site: After breaking through in soaps, he went on to star in the WB network’s breakout hit, Dawson’s Creek, and has continued to be one of our favorite TV hotties since, from his (very naked) turn on NYPD Blue to superhero drama The Flash.

Over the years, he’s been responsible for many a gay awakening, and it’s not hard to see why. Like, seriously, have you looked at him?

But it’s thanks especially to the role on Dawson’s that he’ll always be the daddy of our dreams. Mitch Leery had his fair share of troubles throughout the drama (and that’s to say nothing of his shocking death in Season 5, which we’re still not over), but he continually proved himself to be a loving, supportive, and even progressive father (anyone else remember when he proposed his and his wife open up their marriage?).

In Season 3, Mitch showed what an ally he could be when, as the high school football coach, he recruited Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) to the team—not just one of the only out students at Capeside High, but one of the earliest out teens on TV, period.

Despite his athletic potential, Jack was nervous his spot on the team would put a target on his back, but Coach Mitch vowed to protect and support him at all costs. Sure, he just wanted to win some games for a change, but it was still pretty profound for an adult to stick their neck out for a queer kid like that!

One of the characters’ earliest and most impactful conversations plays out in a clip Shipp shared on Instagram to commemorate today’s anti-bullying message.

“In celebration of Spirit Day 🌈,” he writes in the caption. “This was a day in which I was particularly proud to be Coach Mitch Leery🙌🏼♥️💪🏼”

Jack’s jaunt on the football team is short-lived—mostly playing out over the course three episodes—but it’s become super memorable arc for the series, culminating in a big game where his entire team where drag-style makeup in support.

And while Jack’s own dad kicked him out onto the street after finding out he was gay, Coach Mitch was there to be a father figure on and off the field. Sure, he could push his star athlete to the limit in training, but what’s important he never treated Jack any differently just because he was gay.

The significance of this Dawson’s Creek storyline is highlighted by one of the top comments on Shipp’s post:

“I was still deep in the closet when this scene aired,” one fan writes. “But I loved this scene and it made me wish that there was someone like Mitch in my small Ohio town. Thank you for always being a great Ally.”

And that’s what Spirit Day is all about: Taking a stand and making it clear anti-LGBTQ+ bullying and homophobia won’t be tolerated, letting queer folks (of all ages) know that it’s more than okay to be out and proud.

John Wesley Shipp, thanks for your unending allyship and support—and for still being the ultimate daddy after all these years.

Speaking of Spirit Day, here’s a few more photos and moments featuring Shipp that are sure to raise your… spirits!

Image Credit: ‘SIsters’ via Getty Images

Image Credit: Getty Images

