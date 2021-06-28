‘Days of Our Lives’ starlet Linsey Godfrey comes out

Soap opera actress Linsey Godfrey closed out the final weekend of pride month with a special announcement: she’s bisexual.

Godfrey, best known as Caroline Spencer on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, and as Sarah Horton on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, took to Instagram (in rainbow eyeshadow, no less) to make the big announcement to her fans.

“LGBTQ Proud,” she wrote simply, along with “bi-pride.”

Godfrey isn’t one to hold back. In the past, the actress has also discussed her battle with cancer, as well as her struggles with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

Previous to her coming out, Linsey Godfrey had a long relationship with The Young and the Restless actor Robert Adamson; the former couple has one daughter together. Godfrey has also dated actor Breckin Meyer. Her work in soap operas have netted her four Daytime Emmy Nominations.

Godfrey’s coming out follows that of Aussie soap star Hugh Sheridan, who came out as non-binary the same weekend. Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders footballer Carl Nassib and Venezuelan singer Francisco León both came out as gay, while Drag Race alumni Laganja Estranja came out as transgender.