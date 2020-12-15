Debra Messing apologizes after being accused of homophobia over Trump tweet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing)



Actress Debra Messing has deleted a tweet about Donald Trump and apologized after it prompted accusations of homophobia against her.

The Will & Grace star campaigned tirelessly for Joe Biden to win the election and has been outspoken in her criticism of President Trump over the past four years.

Last week, the World Health Organization’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a tweet highlighting Germany’s Angela Merkel’s actions to fight coronavirus in the country. Messing retweeted that tweet, contrasting Merkel with Trump.

“AMERICA. THIS is a LEADER,” she wrote in the now-deleted Tweet. “@realDonaldTrump, you are weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal.

“I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates.”

The tweet did not go down well with everyone. Some branded it homophobic, while others said she shouldn’t wish sexual assault upon anyone.

“Love you Deb but please don’t bring gay sex into the equation as something derogatory,” said one.

Yesterday, right-wing news site the Daily Wire (yes, the same site that has Ben Shapiro as an editor) ran a story on Messing being accused of homophobia. This prompted the actress to issue an apology.

“I’d like to say I have been an LGBTQIA ally for decades, and I was in no way referencing LGBTQI/queer love/sexuality,” she said. “It is not my proudest moment, but 45 has victimized 100s of millions of ppl; I had wished the tables turned on him. I apologize for the offensive way I did it.”

Others were quick to come to Messing’s defense.

“Debra, there’s absolutely no need for you to apologize. You’ve been a truly amazing ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. Love you, and welcome your support in our ongoing battle for equality for all!!”

Fellow actor and LGBTQ advocate George Takei also came to Messing’s defense, simply saying he’d thought her tweet hilarious.

