“Deeply mediocre” Ivanka blasted in audit finding her women’s initiative was a “complete mess”

Ivanka Trump is being called “deeply mediocre” after a Government Accountability Office audit found her single initiative as a senior White House adviser was a total failure. Or a “complete mess,” as the Daily Beast puts it.

According to the audit, released last week, Ivanka’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which she constantly crowed about in interviews and on social media, was a total sh*tshow behind the scenes.

Not only that, but it completely failed in its mission to help small businesses run by women around the world.

Oh, and on top of that, there are serious questions about where the hundreds of millions of dollars allocated to the initiative actually went. Surprise!

The audit found that many of the 19 women’s empowerment programs Ivanka created as part of her failed initiative had almost no oversight and never actually determined who was eligible to receive $265 million per year in federal aid, other than to say they must be “poor women entrepreneurs” or just “very poor,” whatever that means in Ivanka’s mind.

The audit also found “extensive failures in both the targeting of the money, and the measurement of its impact” despite the former first daughter claiming she was “rigorously” tracking the “execution and the efficacy of the money that we are spending.”

In a scathing op-ed, Daily Beast columnist Erin Gloria Ryan called Ivanka “a deeply mediocre child of legacy wealth, a veritable American princess of unearned stature” then said:

The embarrassing report made six harsh recommendations to USAID, among them ‘identify the total funding,’ define what women-owned businesses are, and make sure that the data reported on the program is reliable in the future. In some cases, according to the report, money was distributed to programs that never reported on how the funds were used. In other cases, the program sent surveys about fund use to the wrong people, some of whom didn’t even work for the programs in question. In other cases, no follow-up surveys were sent to anybody at all,” she wrote. “For all the self-congratulatory PR she was doing on her own behalf, Ivanka may as well have been shoving $5 bills into Coke bottles throwing them into the ocean, shouting ‘help a woman!’ after them as they crashed into the surf, before rushing off to a $1,000-a-plate ‘female empowerment’ gala to give a speech about how much empowering she just did.

“Everything was scattered with no real clear goal or purpose,” a senior Trump administration official confessed to Politico. “That is not a good use of taxpayer dollars and doesn’t help people anywhere.”

Of course, none of this is even the least bit surprising. Ivanka has failed at literally everything she’s ever done in life. Whether it’s modeling, television, writing, designing handbags, running a charity, schmoozing with world leaders, or simply being a human being on the planet Earth, there doesn’t seem to be anything Ivanka Trump can’t not mess up.

