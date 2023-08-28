Defending queer fans & hugging old ladies: Adele’s Vegas residency is this summer’s hottest party

Adele was NOT going to let this one be “Water Under the Bridge.”

The recent discourse around concert etiquette has been endless (But you better not be taking a f*cking selfie if you’re seeing Miranda Lambert), though our British queen made it clear what side of the aisle she falls on.

At a recent show from her “Weekends With Adele” residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, she stopped a performance to tell security to leave a young man alone after he was asked to sit down and stop reacting so much.

“Can you leave him alone, please,” she called out, before promising him, “They won’t bother you again, my darling.”

Even though the Colosseum houses more than 4,300 seats, it seems Adele has got her eyes on everything. “He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him,” she explained to the crowd, adding, “He’s here to have fun, alright? All of you are here to have fun.”

And because it’s 2023, the whole interaction was documented on TikTok, where it’s already received over 10 million views.

Watch.

Another fan sitting closer to the stage was able to capture it from a separate angle. It’s clear Adele wants to make sure everyone is having the best time possible.

She even tried to tell him it’s OK to stand up at the end of “I Drink Wine.”

Adele defending a fan from a security guard for simply enjoying the show & standing up.



She’s just so MOTHER for that. pic.twitter.com/xidF9jo6t6 — fran? (@adeledrinkswine) August 27, 2023

I just realized Adele noticed even before. At the beginning of WUTB she said “you can stand up now darling. That lady told him to sit down” ?? pic.twitter.com/7QsagLsypd — ?³?/Vanya (@adkinslovee2) August 28, 2023

We love seeing a pop star of Adele’s caliber standing up for Daydreamers (the chosen moniker for her most devoted fans). Taylor Swift made headlines earlier this summer for calling out security during a similar moment, in what the Swifties have since dubbed “Bad Blood (Mama Bear Version)”.

Still, what seems to set Adele’s residency apart from this year’s other blockbuster concerts is the intimacy. At one point in the show, the “When We Were Young” singer cranks up the lights and walks through the crowd, leading to some hilarious moments.

Here, she shocks a fan (and her security team) who was returning from the bathroom. Was the pee break worth it?!

Imagine coming back from the bathroom at that very moment and you’re face to face with Adele pic.twitter.com/G3iCzjm90Y — VANESSA? (@vanessacmrtnz) August 26, 2023

She even gave an impromptu performance of “All I Ask” per a fan’s request. Also pictured… Adele’s personal handheld fan, which keeps her hair looking windblown (and her body cool in Vegas’ 90-degree temps).

The most unforgettable moment ?

By: @/ito02 pic.twitter.com/Xzl0Ih6z6a — Yajis ? (@adkinslauriee) August 27, 2023

Fans also shared videos of her hugging an absolutely ecstatic elderly woman in the crowd. “You look absolutely beautiful tonight,” she told her. Another fan gave her a crocheted Adele doll (ready for the red-carpet, might we add) that she showed off for the cameras.

“you look absolutely beautiful”



just when you thought you couldn’t love adele even more pic.twitter.com/GrCbizdvQg — fran? (@adeledrinkswine) August 26, 2023

The one obstacle the crowds at Weekends with Adele can’t overcome?

Beyoncé‘s famed “Mute Challenge,” which the “Rolling in the Deep” singer tried for herself at one of the most recent concerts.

You can’t win them all! Now, if only she could help us snag some tickets!