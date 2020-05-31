Del Shores revives ‘Sordid Lives’ with Leslie Jordan to save American theatre

You know the work of Del Shores.

The out-gay writer/director made a career writing episodes of Queer as Folk, Dharma & Greg, and Touched By an Angel, as well as the stage comedies Daddy’s Dyin’: Who’s Got the Will?, Southern Baptist Sissies and the cult comedy Sordid Lives. The latter later became a cult film in 2000, and even spawned a sequel and TV series.

Now Shores wades into some of the most serious work of his life. Last year, he founded The Del Shores Foundation, a non-profit group focused on finding and fostering LGBTQ creative voices from the American South. To help promote the charity, Shores has called on his friends and collaborators for a special, one-time live reading of Sordid Lives. The cast for the live reading will include Bonnie Bedelia, Beau Bridges, Emerson Collins, Beth Grant, Dale Dickey, Carlone Rhea and national treasure Leslie Jordan. Shores will also hold a special charity auction, selling off memorabilia from his life and career at the same time.

The live reading of Sordid Lives hits the web on May 31 at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Fans can watch on YouTube or Facebook, and can also donate or take part in the auction on the official Del Shores Foundation site.

We snagged some time with Shores himself to chat about the live reading, the foundation, and how he’s keeping sane during the pandemic.